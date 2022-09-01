Popular Nigerian gospel singer Tim Godfrey shocked most of his fans after taking to his Instagram page to share a story of a sickness he survived

Godfrey shared on his Instagram page that he was recently diagnosed with a shifted spinal cord disc that could have left him paralysed

The gospel singer also shared how he had been in pain for a while before he finally went for an MRI test that revealed he's bones had aged 20 years more than his real age

Famous Nigerian gospel singer Tim Godfrey took many by surprise after he took to his Instagram page to share a short video of himself laying on a hospital bed and undergoing an MRI test.

The singer, who recently married, captioned the video with a lengthy write-up where he shared the story of suffering from a particular unnamed illness. He said he was often left with his face in his hands, crying and baffled on why he was suffering this much.

Gospel singer Tim Godfrey shares how God turned around an illness that could've gotten him incapacitated into a story of testimony. Photo credit: @timgodfreyworld

Godfrey revealed that the MRI test he underwent revealed that his bones were years older than they should be. He said his doctors told him that his bones were 20 years older than they should be.

The Nara crooner also spoke about how he was diagnosed with a shifted spinal cord disc that could have left him paralysed.

Godfrey revealed that with faith in God, he could recover from all of these ailments by believing in the power of the almighty, and he turned everything around for him.

Read an excerpt of Tim Godfrey's narration below:

"This picture right here was when I was admitted in the hospital. It started with me feeling some pain at my back, then a hellish pain in my arms. I went for an MRI and the scientists told me that my bones were 20 years older than my age—over 60 years old when I’m in my 40s. They also told me that my spinal cord disc had shifted and all these other complicated things all happening to me at the same time."

See the reactions Tim Godfrey's post generated:

@uchennaji:

"Nwanne , What God has done shall remain permanent in your life , na 20yrs younger levels now "

@djernesty:

"God Turned it Around!!!…Thank you Jesus!"

@thecandywest:

"Glory to God for your healing!!"

@cwesiotengofficial:

"With long life HE will satisfy you."

@ibk_sings:

"I rem this day like yesterday! Thank God for you sir! He has indeed turned it around."

