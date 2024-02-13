Veteran Nollywood actress Monalisa Chinda’s daughter has turned 16 to the joy of fans

Taking to her official Instagram page, the movie star shared her daughter’s birthday photo and accompanied it with a touching caption

According to Chinda, seeing her daughter turn 16 is scary but then she went on to wish her well

Popular Nigerian actress Monalisa Chinda’s daughter, Tamar Lily’s 16th birthday has caused a buzz on social media.

On February 13, 2024, the movie star’s daughter clocked the new age, and she was celebrated online.

Fans react as Monalisa Chinda celebrates daughter's 16th birthday. Photos: @monalisacode

Monalisa Chinda shared a lovely photo of the birthday girl and accompanied it with an emotional caption where she shared her fears.

According to the Nollywood star, seeing her daughter turn 16 gave her mixed feelings. While she called it a wonderful thing, she also described it as frightening.

Not stopping there, Chinda went on to assure her daughter of her unwavering love as she continued to grow into a beautiful young woman.

She wrote:

“This is sweet sixteen.. and it takes a village.

Seeing my baby girl turn 16 is wonderful, frightening, and, frankly, very scary ❤️I hope you know that I will always love you and be here for you, even as you grow into a beautiful, dazzling, intelligent, and unconventional young woman.

Happy Birthday to my beautiful Twinny .”

See the post below:

See a video of the celebrant gushing over turning 16 below:

See another photo of the celebrant:

Monalisa Chinda’s daughter’s birthday post causes stir

Shortly after the actress shared her birthday wishes to her daughter on social media, many of her fans and celebrity colleagues took to her comment section to react. Read what some of them had to say below:

mayyuledochie:

“Happy sweet 16! May the Lord be with you as you journey on this milestone.”

iamnino_b:

“Happy birthday dear.”

ebelleokaro:

“My oh My, we are getting there Happy birthday, dear, may God keep taking care of you.”

iamshaffybello:

“Happy Birthday sweetheart.”

ucheelendu:

“Happy Birthday sweetheart... keep growing in God's Grace.”

fredoamata:

“Wow see how beautiful she has grown to be. Happy Birthday Princess!”

pepepretti_herself:

“Thanks mama for gifting the world your exact replica. She's such a beauty to behold. HBD mama joy.”

euchariaanunobi:

“Happy birthday d to your daughter.”

iamlucyedet:

“Happy birthday to yours mama.”

maryann_apollo:

“Chaiii see my baby!! happy birthday my angel I love you so much.”

alexokoroji:

“Princess Tamar, look at you sweet 16. Enjoy your special day and continue to be the bright light that you are.”

dollyunachukwu:

“Happy birthday darling. God bless you more and more.”

mummy_mk_sbg:

“Wow she looks amazing happy glorious birthday beautiful Angel wishing you more wisdom knowledge and understanding in Jesus name Amen and Amen.”

digosporella:

“Happy birthday to you Tamar. Continue to grow in God's grace n mercy in Jesus name, amen.”

divabell_concepts:

“Happy birthday beautiful Tarmalily, May you keep growing in grace, beauty, in stature and love having favor with God and man.”

rachy_praise:

“Oh my Baby! Happy Birthday my sweet Tama! Enjoy God's choicest blessings in this new year and beyond. Here's to more amazing years ahead.”

clagocouture:

“Happy Beautiful Birthday To You Darling, God Bless Your New Age Aunty Clara loves you.”

elisa_marthe:

“Happy birthday pretty Damsel life and prosperity in jesus name.”

