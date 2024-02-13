Nollywood actor Kanayo O Kanayo recently paid a visit to his colleague Pete Edochie’s home

A video from their meeting caused a stir after Edochie did the sign of the cross following his handshake with KOK

The gesture caught the attention of many netizens as their dropped their hot takes about Pete Edochie’s action

Popular Nigerian actor Kanayo O Kanayo recently visited his veteran colleague Pete Edochie’s home.

Taking to his official Instagram page, KOK shared a video showing the moment he and other visitors exchanged pleasantries with the elderly Edochie.

Fans react to Pete Edochie making cross sign after shaking KOK. Photos: @kanayo.o.kanayo

Source: Instagram

According to KOK, he had visited Edochie’s Enugu home and the actor treated him to a nice plate of fish pepper soup. He wrote:

“Stopped over at Ebubedike Chief Pete Edochie's Enugu Home for delicious fish pepper soup. Thank you Sir for having me.”

In the clip that accompanied the caption, Edochie and KOK shared a traditional greeting by hitting the back of their hands together three times before shaking hands the regular way and snapping their fingers.

However, Pete Edochie took things a step further by doing the sign of the cross after he shook hands with KOK.

See the video below:

Reactions as Pete Edochie and KOK shake hands

Pete Edochie’s action of making the sign of the cross after shaking hands with KOK caught the attention of many netizens and they reacted to it. Read some of their comments below:

tundeevra:

“Baba quickly did sign of cross before KOK go use ham for ritual later.”

iam aimakhu:

“Lol pa edochie did sign of d cross after shaking kanayo.”

official_sir_donvsmart:

“Pete doing the sign of the cross.”

maleezzi:

“Wait o, Pete shake you come do sign of the cross, meaning em dey even fear your power.”

lazier19:

“I just love your unity and love you have for each other God bless you all you made me fall in love with nollywood in such a way that if uncomfortable not see you in movies.”

ugochukwuaguwa:

“I love to own a home in Enugu someday.”

steve.tanyi:

“Baba do sign of cross. who nor fear SACRIFICE is the beginning of doom.”

kelly.chris23:

“This is beautiful.”

chukwuebuka_ _042:

“Great men legends.”

dcmarvy:

“Legends in the making, respect to you all.”

isa_meyon:

“Abeg why did big Daddy do cross signg after shaking hands with Uncle KOK.”

KOK slams parents

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Kanayo O Kanayo condemned parents who collect expensive gifts from their children without questioning the source.

In a video making the rounds on social media, the veteran movie star was seen addressing parents at an event when he shared his thoughts on the matter.

According to KOK, some parents are always quick to rejoice when they see their children without a job with expensive phones or money and do not question how they got those things.

