Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage brought some warmth to the timelines with the celebration of her late father's posthumous birthday

The Water and Garri hitmaker shared one of the sweet moments she had with the departed to celebrate his birthday

Speaking further, she appreciated her fans and colleagues for the massive love she received on her birthday, which was a day before

Nigerian Afrobeat diva Tiwatope Omolara, whose stage name is Tiwa Savage, has honoured her late father's posthumous birthday celebration.

Tiwa's dad marked his posthumous age on February 7 as she spurred emotions with a heartfelt remembrance

Tiwa Savage shares memory of late father on his posthumous birthday. Credit: @tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

It was reported that the songstress announced the death of her dad on July 19, 2021.

Three years later, the singer used another opportunity to remind the world of the departed's amazingness with a throwback snapshot on her Instagram story.

Captioning the photo, she wrote:

"Happy birthday, daddy. Continue to rest in perfect peace."

This came immediately after the singer marked her new age on February 5, 2024 and thanked fans and colleagues for their support.

She wrote:

"Thank you for all the love and messages. I'm trying to respond to all. Yesterday, you all made me feel truly special."

See her posts below

Tiwa Savage remembers late father on his posthumous birthday. Credit: @tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

