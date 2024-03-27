Adesua wife of Banky W has gushed over him on his birthday with a long note and sweet videos of heir love up moments

She said she took a little break to say happy birthday to her bestie, baby daddy as she called him more sweet names

The actress said she doesn't know how to write a short message because she has so many things to say to her man as she describes his qualities

Nollywood actress, Adesua Etomi, is excited that her husband, Bankole Wellington, aka, Banky W is a year older. She shared a long love note she wrote to her man and accompanied it with sweet videos of their vacations and the time they spent together,

The actress and singer who became a mother a few years ago shared how much she loves her man as she noted that a short message would not do justice to all she had to write.

According to her, Banky W is her baby daddy, lover, bestie, and best father in the whole universe. She noted that he was the moon and star and she was inspired by the man in him.

Adesua marks Banky W's birthday with lovely note. Photo credit @adesuaetomi

Source: Instagram

Adesua shares Bany W's qualities

Adesua noted that she was also inspired by the way her husband reacts to his successes and failures which she called redirection.

The mother of one also stated that her husband leads with so much grace and humility. She mentioned also that he shines so bright that a blind man would see it.

Adesua prays for husband

The singer wrapped up her note by showering prayers on her man. She blessed him with the blessing of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob.

Praying further, she said that God will continue to shield him and honor him. She also shared some videos of their lovely moments together as husband and wife and then as a family.

Adesua and Banky W are known to always gush over each other at every given opportunity.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the post made by Adesua on her husband's birthday. Here are some of the comments below:

@moabudu:

"Beautiful. Happy birthday dear @bankywellington."

@koredebello:

"Happy birthday @bankywellington."

@jennie_jakez:

"I didn’t want the video to end. Happy birthday to my Fav’s Bestieeee."

@kayodekasum:

"Happy Birthday Sir @bankywellington."

@ewuresi_2608:

"I tap into this love."

@taye9ja:

"Happy Birthday @bankywellington more life, prosperity and blessings beyond measure.

@richieray19:

"This video made me smile and watch it more than 10 times like bollywood movies. may sincere and true love find us someday. Amen. happy birthday sir.

@dorcyqueen01:

"Who's cutting onions birthday blessings sir."

@jolomi_dolapo:

"I will marry well."

@gen0vevaumeh:

"Favs happpy birthday Pastor P Banks! @bankywellington !!."

Bank W gushes over wife on birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Banky W was excited that his wife was marking her birthday. He wrote a love note and shared beautiful pictures of her.

The singer proclaimed how much he loved his wife as he shared some of the great things she does.

He noted that he would marry her over and over again.

Source: Legit.ng