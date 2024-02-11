Jose Mourinho, the former manager of Manchester United and Chelsea, declared his support for Nigeria in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations

Portuguese professional football manager José Mourinho has sent his warm wishes to Nigeria's Super Eagles ahead of the AFCON 2023 final.

The former Manchester United and Chelsea manager revealed on Rio Ferdinand's podcast that Super Eagles head coach Jose Peseiro is his best football friend.

He voiced his hopes that Peseiro would become the first Portuguese coach to win the AFCON.

Mourinho said, "My best friend in football is in the final. The Nigerian coach is my best friend. He grew up with me. We studied together. We went to university on the same day. We spent five years together, every day. We left at the same time. He is probably my biggest friend in football.

"Jose (Peseiro), my big friend, and for him a huge opportunity to make history because never has a Portuguese coach won the African Cup."

Reactions trail Jose Mourinho's video

Legit.ng compiled the reaction below:

shabbagram:

"No wonder he is so defensive conscious than attacking."

mikeymedubi:

"Explains a lot, because we’re playing a lot of Mourinho ball out there."

dezfootie:

"Always wondered how close they were. Now it makes sense. Seeing José Peseiro in close proximity in this AFCON. Man behaves almost like José. He’s just as blunt. Just as principled and just as stubborn. Blessings came to Nigeria from Portugal . Let’s win the AFCON! "

big_bash_ng:

"We all agree because the tactics one boom defending."

