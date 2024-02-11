Global site navigation

AFCON 2023: South Africa Defeat Congo DC To Win Third Place Match
AFCON 2023: South Africa Defeat Congo DC To Win Third Place Match

by  Adekunle Dada

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy.

Ivory Coast - South Africa overcome DR Congo 6-5 on penalties to finish third in the CAF 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON)

Bafana Bafana Goalkeeper, Ronwen Williams came to the rescue again as he stepped up again to deny Meschack Elia and Chancel Mbemba kicks during the shootout, BBC reported.

The third-place match ended goalless in regulation time.

South Africa lost their semi-final match to the Super Eagles of Nigeria 4-2 on penalties on Wednesday, February 7. While Congo DR were defeated 1-0 by the host nation, Ivory Coast.

