An advisory update has been given to Nigerian husbands who are hypertensive ahead of the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals

Cardiological specialist Prof Ranti Familoni advised wives to figure out a way to persuade their husbands to watch the AFCON finals

He urged those who would still want to watch the game to take their medicine and control their emotions

Prof Ranti Familoni, an expert in Medicine and Cardiology from Olabisi Onabanjo University, has urged Nigerians managing hypertension to avoid Sunday’s final match of the African Cup of Nations.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will face the host nation, the Elephants of Ivory Coast, for honour and pride to determine who wins this year’s edition of Africa’s most coveted football competition.

At the semi-final game between Nigeria and South Africa, it was gathered that some notable Nigerians lost their lives due to the suspense and intrigue of the game, which ended in favour of the Super Eagles.

Doctor's advice for hypertensive husbands

Reacting to this tragic development, Dr Familoni stated that hypertensive husbands must avoid watching the AFCON final.

In an interview with Punch, he said:

“Use your drugs and control your emotions. I have a doctor colleague who stays away from football matches because it is difficult for him to control his emotions.

"However, the issue is not only for those who already know that they have heart conditions but for the very many who are not aware.”

He urged Nigerian wives to use their persuasive skills to sway their husbands away from the AFCON final if they are hypertensive.

The doctor said:

“Wives should be able to persuade susceptible persons to stay away from the match, particularly at critical times like penalty shootouts.”

