Weeks after saying he lost his way, popular singer Omah Lay has revealed he was depressed and wanted to kill himself

The singer said his depression became worse after he slept with his therapist, adding that his new song Boy Alone may be the last time fans would hear him cry on a song

Omah Lay’s latest revelation has sparked mixed reactions on social media, with some of his fans showing concern

Nigerian talented singer and songwriter Omah Lay has opened up about some of his personal experiences in the past weeks.

In a series of tweets via his Twitter handle, the singer spoke about depression and how he lost his mind and literally wanted to kill himself.

Omah Lay says Boy Alone might be the last time y’all will hear me cry on a song. Credit: @omahlay

Source: Instagram

According to him, his depression worsened after sleeping with his therapist.

Omah Lay, who recently dropped a new song dubbed Boy Alone, said it might be the last time his fans would hear him cry on a song.

In his words:

“Boy Alone might be the last time y’all will hear me cry on a song, On G I was dead down, insecure, scared, depressed, loosing my mind like I was literally gonna kill myself. My depression became worse after I knack my therapist.”

See the tweet below:

Mixed reactions as Omah Lay speaks on depression

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions below:

oyintgpse:

"We all know it’s a LIE but continue we feeling ya."

yournamebammie|;

"Ahhh,you do Wetin and you’re depressed."

yomyom:

"I talk am say e be like 1 long song wey dem cut into 14 places! Stay strong."

reyolifestyle:

"We've been, were you are, we hope you heal and see the light and keep giving us banger, spread love and light my gee."

"I lost my way" - Omah Lay shares disturbing message

Singer Omah lay got his fans worried and confused after he shared a disturbing line on social media.

The Godly crooner, in a post on Twitter, declared that he has lost his way in what looked like self-appraisal of himself and was willing to return to God.

Omah Lay also said his goodbye to an act he didn't mention in the tweet, raising concerns about what it could be.

Source: Legit.ng