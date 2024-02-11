Top Nigerian singer Davido has joined many others to mourn the tragic death of Access Holdings boss, Herbert Wigwe

It was gathered that the CEO was involved in a helicopter crash that claimed him, his wife and his son, alongside two others

Davido’s emotional reaction to the sad news was met with comments from his followers on social media

Popular Nigerian singer Davido has reacted to the death of Access Holdings CEO, Herbert Wigwe.

According to multiple reports, the tragic incident happened on Friday, February 9, 2024, when a helicopter that had Wigwe, his wife, son and others on board between Nevada and California.

Nigerians react as Davido mourns Herbert Wigwe.

Source: Instagram

The news was met with sadness on social media, as many Nigerians spoke about the tragic death of the banking mogul. Top singer also shared his message of condolence.

Taking to his ), the DMW boss penned down a simple message expressing his sympathies with the remaining members of the Wigwe family.

He wished them strength and comfort. He wrote:

“I pray for strength and comfort for the Wigwe family. ”

See the below:

Fans react to Davido’s message to Wigwe’s family

Davido’s condolence message to the Wigwe family drew the attention of the singer’s fans and some of them took to his comment section to react. A number of them joined him in mourning the tragic losses. Read some comments below:

Tim Cook said the death reminded him of Kobe Bryant:

Benedict described the deceased as a man with a good heart:

Teetalk called the tragedy a terrible loss:

Elle shared a photo of the late Wigwe’s with a touching message:

Peters recounted how Kobe Bryant also died with his daughter in a helicopter crash:

David called it a great loss and reminded netizens about life:

How Wigwe's chopper went down

Legit.ng earlier reported that the US Federal Aviation Administration said the Eurocopter EC130 helicopter experienced a crash around 10 p.m. near Nipton, California.

Details revealed that the unfortunate incident involved Flight N130CZ, operated by Orbic Air LLC, which departed from Palm Springs, California, at 8:45 p.m.

However, its last known whereabouts were near Fort Irwin/Barstow, California, at 9:49 p.m. on Friday. San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department officials were alerted to the downed aircraft at 10:12 p.m. local time.

