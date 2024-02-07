Celebrity stylist Veekee James left many gushing online with her stunning appearance at her fiancé's bachelor's party

Legit.ng previously reported that Veekee's fiancé spurred excitement on the timelines after he crashed her bridal showers days ago

The new clip showed the moment the fashion designer walked in elegantly to climax the fun moment Femi was having with his guys

Popular fashion designer Victoria James, best known as Veekee James, became a viral topic online after surprising her fiancé, Femi, during his Bachelor's Eve celebration.

A few days before their wedding, the famous stylist, who got engaged in November 2023, decided to spring a surprise on her fiancé as he was out with his male pals on a yacht.

Veekee James attends fiancé's bachelor's eve party.

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng previously reported that Femi also made a pleasant surprise at the stylist's bridal shower days ago.

Femi, who hadn't anticipated her coming, couldn't contain his shock and playfully pretended to want to leap from the boat as soon as she arrived.

They kissed to end the passionate moment as he swiftly turned around and embraced her tightly.

Fans gush over Veekee James' stunt at fiance's party

Many people have commented on the video, praising the bond between the lovebirds.

_.jullsbaby:

"Veekee entered like una good evening where’s my man."

the_steelmagnolia:

"Was he about to jump into the water???? A finished man!!!"

_mofe.rae:

"And some people talk say this man is gentle ? Abeg he’s fun. See how happy he looks around his people now. Congratulations."

unixcouture:

"Where are those people looking for chemistry? Does this look like physics to you?"

julietchioma_agu:

"Coming straight from the Hallelujah Challenge I am seeing this video first. I see what you are doing Jesus and I LOVE IT!!! It's a sign Lord and I receive. Amen!"

___kikaaaa:

"Oya Oya bachelor’s eve sweet pass bridal shower yes yes he won."

iyemaa:

"That hug came from down his soul, I've watched this video Over and over. I love love."

attrayanthair:

"I’ve exhausted all the aaawwhhh in my mouth since veekee started her wedding, the small one I reserved for the white I don nearly finish am for this post.....chaii, love is sweet Abeg. "Lemme save the remaining awwhhh for the white wedding mbok."

Veekee James prays for fiancé

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Veekee James sparked reactions on social media with a sweet moment from her engagement.

Veekee's lover, Femi, knelt with her face to face in the room with their balloons and decorations as she showered him with prayers for prosperity and protection.

She prayed that he would be known by his successful brand, not just as her husband.

Source: Legit.ng