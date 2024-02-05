Popular Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh and her ex-boyfriend Kpokpogri have reportedly buried the hatchet

According to reports, the former lovebirds’ fight was settled by actress Regina Daniels’ husband, Ned Nwoko

The new development was met with mixed reactions from netizens with fans advising Tonto Dikeh on the steps to take

Popular Nigerian actress Tonto Dikeh and her former boyfriend Prince Kpokpogri have reportedly reconciled after years of bad blood between them.

Recall that the ex-couple made headlines for most of 2021 over their messy relationship breakup that led to controversial public displays.

Fans react as Tonto Dikeh and Kpokpogri reportedly reconcile. Photos: @tontolet, @kpokpogri

Source: Instagram

In a new development, the former lovebirds turned enemies are now back on good terms. According to reports from celebrity blogger Stella Dimoko-Korkus, it took the intervention of Nigerian senator and Regina Daniels’ husband, Ned Nwoko, for them to bury the hatchet.

It was gathered that Tonto and Kpokpogri were spotted laughing over their messy fight that took over social media in 2021.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

SDK revealed that Ned Nwoko allegedly invited Tonto and Kpokpogri to his house on February 5, 2024, and begged them to make peace, which they did. The meeting reportedly ended with Tonto and her ex-boyfriend shaking hands and agreeing to be friends.

See the post below:

Reactions as Tonto and Kpokpogri reportedly reconcile

The news of Tonto Dikeh and Prince Kpokpogri’s alleged reconciliation impressed some and offended others. Netizens dropped their hot takes on the matter with some advising the actress on how to handle her ex-boyfriend.

Read some of their comments below:

Queen_julesofficial:

“Good but he should stay far far away from her….. nothing good comes out of that woman. Though both of them are thesame.”

ucheelendu:

“Tee is an Angel at heart, she doesn't deserve enemies. Love to see.”

deevychris:

“Tonto be like water, she no get enemy, she just won’t let you disrespect her.”

april11_fashion:

“❤️good ,she is never a bad person ,pple just take advantage of her because she is a pure heart.”

_pretty99__:

“It’s good to make up ✌️. But keep your distance. Once bitten twice shy.”

mandemluvme:

“People always do my Poko dirty and end up missing her and begging her... Bob/ swanky/kpokpogarri.”

kathryn___april:

“Let her still use long spoon to eat with him.”

darlwright77:

“Reconcile with someone that almost revealed your unclad photos on Internet?. Never.”

house_of_cupid:

“T is amazing. She will definitely forgive and let go. I love her .”

bukolaadelekun:

“Tonto is a very lovely lady she doesn’t have problem❤️❤️❤️.”

magical_queenz:

“Forgiveness brings about peace of mind. That's a nice one.”

Leaked audio of Tonto begging Kpokpogri that broke internet

Meanwhile, in September 2021, Legit.ng reported on a viral audio recording of Tonto Dikeh’s private conversation with Kpokpogri.

In the recording, Tonto was heard crying as Kpokpogri rebuked her for inappropriate action and emphasised how their few months-old relationship was already facing a crisis.

The prince explained that he made it clear at the start of their affair that he is a peaceful person and wouldn’t hesitate to take to his heels if anything tries to topple his peace of mind.

Source: Legit.ng