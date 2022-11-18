Skitmaker Sabinus has issued a public apology to students of Oko Polytechnic after failing to show up for a scheduled show

Sabinus’ apology comes shortly after angry students attacked the show promoter and destroyed some of his properties

According to the humour merchant, he wasn’t feeling well and he made the decision to prioritize his health

Skitmaker Sabinus has been forced to clear the air and issue a public apology after failing to show up for an event where he was billed to perform.

The skitmaker’s apology comes following a viral video showing the moment the promoter in charge of the show ranted bitterly about the harsh treatment he received from enraged students of Oko Polytechnic.

Sabinus fails to show up for event, skitmaker apologizes. Photo: @mrfunny1

Source: Instagram

According to the individual, he made necessary arrangements with the skitmaker and Sabinus proceeded to film a video confirming his attendance.

He, however, refused to pick up the promoter’s call on the day of the event and this led to angry students mobbing the individual and destroying some items at the venue of the event.

Watch the promoter speak below:

In a short video shared on his Instastory channel, Sabinus tendered his apology to students of the tertiary institution while giving reasons for his absence.

Sabinus said he wasn’t feeling all too well and he had to prioritise his health instead of making the long trip from Lagos. The humour merchant promised to rectify the issue before the first week of December.

The comedian added that he was fully paid for the event and can make a refund if the promoter insists on it.

Source: Legit.ng