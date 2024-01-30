Talented Nigerian online comedian Oga Sabinus was filled with gratitude as he announced the celebration of his new age

The humour creative shared some pictures to commemorate his big day and added his account number for possible donations

Fans and netizens came out to celebrate with the skitmaker and made fun of the entire situation, assuming to send him money

Popular online comedian Emmanuael Chukwuemeka Ejekiru, best known by his stage name Oga Sabinus, has stylishly taken to social media to celebrate his new age.

The much-loved comic creator posted a couple of pictures to honour his big day with fans and colleagues online.

Comedian Sabinus celebrates his new age. Credit: @mrfunny1

Source: Instagram

Appreciating his creator for the new year, the comedian amazed fans with his bank details and requested fans send their presents through the financial medium.

“Happy Birthday to Sabinwa. Thanks for the love,” he wrote.

“See my account for birthday gift ( 5414449017 FCMB Emmanuel Chukwuemeka ).”

See his post below

Celebrations pour in for Sabinus’ birthday

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

officerwoos:

"In In Investor! Mo More good life."

itz_praise:

"Happy Birthday to US bro."

realkendee:

"Today is my birthday too happy birthday to us."

culturedbypaizy:

"Happy birthday sabiii. I sent you 2million. Use am follow women."

homeoftastymeals:

"Happy birthday Oga Sabinus God bless you, you are kind and we love you for that."

empire_o1:

"I just punched in 200k naira for you Sabi Nwa. Happy Bday."

realomojinad:

"Happy birthday to you brother. God bless your new age."

okorodikeofficial:

"Happy birthday to you @mrfunny1_God bless you now and forever say Amin."

iamanthonio10:

"BIRTHDAY BLESSINGS MATE ♥️ BLESSINGS ON US INVESTOR."

bigforceofhype:

"Happy Birthday Sabi nwa, send your account to my dm, make I change your life."

radiogad:

"Happy birthday mate, stay sound ❤️❤️❤️❤️ …. If you are a lover of sabinus, Dm your account number , I have 20k for the first 10 people … congratulations."

Verydarkman calls out Sabinus In a report via

Legit.ng, Verydarkman (VDM) sparked reactions after a clip of him calling out Sabinus went viral.

In the viral video, he slammed Sabinus for collecting money for a show he knew he wouldn't be opportune to be at and only refunding the show organisers at the 99 minute.

Verydarkman showed evidence of all the allegations he levelled against Sabinus in his usual style. He noted it wasn't the skit maker's first time to leave people hanging for his selfish interest.

Source: Legit.ng