The friendship bond between Mohbad and his best friend, Bella Shurmda, doesn't seem set to wane anytime soon

A video of Mohbad and Bella Shmurda's son playing together recently leaked online, and it has got people talking

In the viral clip, Mohbad's son, Liam, was seen planting a kiss on Anderson's forehead and they looked so cute together

A video of Mohbad's only child, Liam and Bella Shmurda's son, Anderson, playing together recently emerged on social media, and it has sparked quite a stir online.

It is no secret that Bella Shmurda and Mohbad are very close friends. After the passing of the latter, Bella was one of the most vocal voices who constantly called for justice to be served over the untimely death of his friend.

It seems the singer is trying to recreate the kind of bond he and his friend used to share between their sons, Liam and Anderson.

Bella Shmurda's son reacts as Mohbad's Liam kisses him

Something happened in the viral clip that got people talking online. Mohbad's son Liam is the oldest of both boys, and he showed that a little in the trending video.

He was seen trying to kiss Anderson, and the act stirred a reaction from the little heartbreaker.

Watch the viral clip below:

Bella Shmurda vows to take care of Mohbad's son

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Bella Shmurda shared an emotional post about his late friend, Mohbad.

The post was shared online about two months after Mohbad's sudden demise. Bella, in the post, lavished his friend with praises.

In the viral post, Bella vowed to do everything possible to give Mohbad's son a decent life.

