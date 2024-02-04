A Nigerian man has been hailed on social media for helping out his wife with the chores in the house

This is as his daughter recorded the times he had washed clothes, cooked and done other chores with her mum and shared it online

Some women wished to marry a man like him, while others attributed his character to his family upbringing

A Nigerian lady has taken to social media to showcase how her dad helps her mum do chores all the time.

In a TikTok video, she captured when her dad pounded in a mortar using a pestle as he helped his wife with the cooking.

She said her dad always helps her mum at home. Photo Credit: @n.c_collection2123

Source: TikTok

Another scene in her clip showed the couple washing clothes together using the same basin.

Other scenes had the couple doing various household chores together. The lady's video went viral on TikTok and got people gushing.

Some ladies wished to marry men like the lady's dad.

People praised her father

Kosy said:

"He doesn’t want to stress his beautiful wife, na only am know the work and toasting him do before ur mama gree for am."

Julieth_favour said:

"Aww…my dad does this when he really wants to and my hubby is the same. He helps when he wants to."

IamBrilliant said:

"Some pple will say it’s charm. This is love. My dad does same to my mom. They do everything together . Neighbors gossip n say it’s charm."

easterjoy said:

"The day I meet a man like my grandpa I will marry."

coolme464 said:

"Lovely and wonderful Husband...

"Surely you have the best Father."

Joy chioma Unamba said:

"This is soo beautiful nothing beats a supportive partner who loves you to the moon and back>"

KACHI said:

"I will marry once and I’ll marry right!"

emmanuel grace said:

"This man was clearly raised by a queen and a king who were full of Soo much love for each other. I salute u sir."

Wife climbs hubby while he was doing chores

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman had climbed her husband's back while he cleaned the house.

The husband was bent like a horse, supporting himself with his hands and knees as he swept the dust and dirt off the floor.

His wife sneaked up on him from behind and hopped on his back, joining in his playful act. She giggled joyfully as she rode him around the room, holding onto his shoulders.

