Famous Nigerian actor, singer and activist Charles Oputa, better known as Charly Boy, was recently on Nedu Wazobia's podcast show, "The Honest Bunch."

While on Nedu's show, Charly Boy made some stirring revelations about his health and his sexual potency.

Charly Boys opens up about going impotent after years of being sexually active. Photo credit: @areafada1

Source: Instagram

He spoke about his undying love for sex and women with massive backsides.

However, he noted that all of these desires for sex, women and backside are no longer valid and have had to die naturally.

Charly Boy speaks about losing his sexual potency

He revealed during the show how his unrelenting sexual desires are the reason he married a woman with high libido and a fat backside.

The veteran entertainer revealed while speaking with Nedu that his male organ no longer gets erect, and all his love for sex can no longer be satisfied.

Charly Boy's revelation is coming months after he announced undergoing surgery on his prostrate and surviving cancer.

Watch the interview below:

Nigerians react to Charly Boys stirring revelation

Here are some of the comments that trailed Charly Boy's revelation:

@viviecastle:

"It's a medical condition and can be corrected."

@felix_gold123:

"EPA I hear say nah g@y you be that time, nah true?"

@deevally:

"When I tell you people to fok very well now that you're young and have the strength, you'll think it's bad advise. Your body will not remain the same forever. Foookkkkk well now so there'll be no regrets when you can't."

@paulcleverlee:

"Nothing prepared me for the ending."

@balance0147:

"Social media and their awareness them just want us to watch the full clips on YouTube that was not what he meant actually."

@iamyeah_yeah:

"My father at your age he gave birth to like 4 more that thing you are saying is not true cause NED still dey Game."

@state7036:

"Wetin him do wey make him pre#k nor dey rize??"

@ezedentertainer1:

"Dollar can’t u behave like Charlie’s preek?"

@pearl_ubi:

"Anything wey go up must surely come down."

