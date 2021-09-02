Big Brother Naija star, Tacha is one ex-housemate who has been breaking grounds despite her dramatic exit from the show.

Tacha has moved on to 'secure bags' and has rebranded herself to the international community to the point of being on a reality show.

Another aspect of the entrepreneur that we have come to love is her fashion sense. For every time a big event happens and Tacha shows up, she never fails to go all out.

It is safe to say that she has worked her way up to establish herself as one of the Nigerian female celebrities to look out for on the red carpet.

If you are looking to slay like Tacha at events in elegant and well-made outfits, look no more. Legit.ng has put together some of the moments the reality star went all out in bejewelled dresses.

1. Strike a pose

Tacha showed up for Bobrisky's 30th birthday in this stunning and regal outfit that fits like a glove.

Tacha was definitely one of the best dressed who took people's breaths away at the event.

2. Show some legs

She definitely was not playing when she captioned this post with 'everything expensive', this is another beautiful piece.

It is not only beautiful but daring, if you decide to show up in this outfit, just know that it is 'leg day'.

3. She's a golden girl

This is another bling dress that we absolutely love on Tacha, the gold hue against her skin is just perfect!

We also love the feathery details and fringe.

4. Lady in black

This is a flaunt it if you've got dress and Tacha definitely wasn't shy to put some on display in this gorgeous black dress.

5. Her royal highness

Silver never looked this good and to rock it in the boldest and most daring way is definitely the way to go, with the right accessories of course!

