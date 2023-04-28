Legendary Nigerian singer, Charly Boy expressed gratitude to God for surviving prostate cancer

The veteran singer mentioned that he will be holding a Thanksgiving service in Lagos church on Saturday, April 29

The socialite mentioned his optimism towards having a functional instrument after battling with the illness

Famous Nigerian musician Charles Oputa, best known as Charly Boy or Area Fada, is set to hold a Thanksgiving for his good health.

Legit.ng reported weeks ago that Charly Boy shared his battle with prostate cancer.

In a post on his Instagram page, the musician and activist shared his story of overcoming prostate cancer.

Charly Boy also revealed that he has been battling the illness for over 10 days while posting a video of himself being wheeled out of the theatre.

He believed that God has bestowed upon him the greatest favour by allowing him to survive.

But Charly Boy was confident that his "instrument" would soon begin to work. He declared it by saying, "being a man is not easy."

"Guys, Tomorrow I Dey go thank God for sparing my life, from Prostate Cancer.

"Hopefully, my instrument go begin function again, I go let una know cos I go do another Thanksgiving for dat one It’s not easy to be a Manoooo."

See his post below

Internet users react

partyandgift_shop:

"My notification shall be on to know the situation of the instrument, congratulations Daddy."

emmanuelcedeh:

"Congratulations sir ihe n' agba nwoke mgba erika . ..ekene diri chukwu."

marshal_nwauwaart:

"I wish you a total healing."

ma2helping_humanity:

"Thank God for you FADA. I will surely be there."

nwamiroelizabeth:

"Lol..God bless and keep you sir..you're loved."

Charly Boy runs into Davido on election day

Nigerian music veteran, Charles Oputa aka Charly Boy, ran into Davido on election day, February 25, 2023, and took to social media to share the exciting news.

Davido had remained a scarce face on social media after suffering a big tragedy in his family, and many fans longed to catch a glimpse of him.

Taking to his official Instagram page, Charly Boy shared two photos he took with Davido after bumping into him in Bourdillon, Lagos.

