A Ghanaian media personality Kwadwo Seldon has made a video where he appealed to other African countries not to allow Nigeria win the AFCON

According to him, if Nigeria wins the AFCON, they will drag Ghanaians and Ghana with every opportunity they have

He said that Nigerians can not cook jollof rice yet they have been dragging Ghana and Ghanaians about the food

Foremost Ghanaian media personality Kwadwo Seldon has made a video where he lamented about the ongoing AFCON. He said that Nigerians should not be allowed to take home the trophy as he is afraid of what they will do to Ghanaians.

Legit.ng had reported that Nigeria was able to make it to the semi-finals in the ongoing African Cup of nations, AFCON. The country defeated Angola with one goal to none.

In a video sighted on X, formerly known as Twitter, Kwadwo first congratulated the country for making it to the semi-final of the football competition. He said that it looks as if Nigerians will eventually take the trophy home.

He begged other African countries not to allow Nigeria to win the trophy. According to him, Nigerians will brutally drag Ghana and Ghanaians for their win.

Kwadwo says he will leave social media

In the clip, the media personality promised to leave social media for a year if Nigeria wins the AFCON Cup.

Kwakwo added that all Ghanaians would die if Nigeria ever becomes victorious because of what the people would do to them. Explaining further, he noted that the internet would not be able to contain Ghanaians again.

Seldon recounts past experience

Recounting what had happened in the past. Kwadwo said Nigerians dragged them because of jollof rice even though they didn't know how to cook the delicacy.

He added that they would add AFCON, Afrobeat in calling them out.

Recall that Angola had given reasons for losing the match against Nigeria.

How fans reacted to the video

Netizens have reacted to the post made by the Ghanaian. Here are some of the comments below:

@isaaczic0:

" See how Ghanaians will try to escape dragging."

@OligboJ:

"Of course, we can’t win the cap because it is a cup, not a cap."

@olisaobioha:

"See we’ve already fried Antelop with Cameroon pepper and used it to eat Ghana Jollof. Wetin come remain, na to roast Guinea foul."

@SOSOD90:

"We are aiming for cup not cap.'

@mavisikpeme:

"Of course we won’t win the cap of nation but we will win the cup of nation.'

@nosafk:

"Na only una dey play African kep of nashions."

@TheOgbeniOpa:

"What is Cap of Nations ?"

@habiblinz:

"Ayew aka ?We will win da nations Cap."

@iamBoaz_:

"What ayew gonna do about it."

@itsofficiallarz:

"I swear na only economy talks dem go fit get mouth."

