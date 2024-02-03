Famous Nigerian socialite and former Lagos NURTW boss MC Oluomo recently trended online after a businesswoman Mariam Muftuadeen called him out

Mariam Muftuadeen, in a post shared on her page, accused MC Oluomo of trying to kill her and her daughter Abebi

The Lagos businesswoman put out a lengthy post accusing MC Oluomo of being a deadbeat father who tried to kill her after refusing to take responsibility for his daughter

Former Lagos State National Union of Road Transport Worker (NURTW) boss, Dr Musiliu Akinsanya, aka MC Oluomo, has been in the news a lot recently over reports of him threatening to end the life of one Mariam Muftaudeen.

According to a post shared on social media, Mariam Muftaudeen is one of MC Oluomo's baby mama.

MC Oluomo's ex-lover and baby mama Mariam Muftaudeen calls him out online, accuses him of trying to kill her. Photo credit: @kingmcoluomo/@omovc

Source: Instagram

Mariam, in her post, alleged that MC Oluomo and his boys have constantly put her and her daughter, Abebi, in the line of danger.

She accused MC Oluomo of being a deadbeat father who has refused to take responsibility for his daughter.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Mariam also claimed that the last time she took her daughter to MC Oluomo's house, he ordered his security men to shoot at her and their child.

Mariam Muftaudeen begs MC Oluomo

In her lengthy post laying out several allegations against MC Oluomo, the businesswoman went ahead to beg the former NURTW boss to let her be.

She noted that she only wants MC Oluomo to take responsibility for his daughter and provide for her.

However, she wants him to stop sending boys to attack her and her fiancee.

Read an excerpt of Mariam Muftaudeen's post below:

"Yes, you are powerful and influential but God is supreme. Be responsible for your daughter’s welfare. Stop sending people to attack me! Even if you have not killed me, you are already killing me. My mental health is in a mess, my blood pressure rises everyday.... Because of you, I live in fear."

Read the full statement below:

Oluomo’s son King West reveals his ‘Detty December’ plans

Legit.ng recalls reporting how Nigerians brutally dragged MC Oluomo's don, King West, on social media over his Detty December plans.

The young man had taken to social media last December to share how he intends to splurge so much money while having a good time at it.

In his post, King West also revealed how he intends to enjoy the time of his life with multiple women at his disposal.

Source: Legit.ng