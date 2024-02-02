Aproko Doctor has made a statement that has generated reactions from his fans on social media

The medical practitioner said he could lay down his life for his wife if things get to that extent

According to him, he has seen what his wife can do for him too while talking about sacrificial giving

Chinonso Egemba professionally known as Aproko Doctor has spoken about sacrificial living while having an interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo.

According to one of the digital marketers in Nigeria, he is willing to lay down his life for his wife if it comes to that.

He added that he loved his wife and was willing to make some sacrifices despite the love he has for himself too.

Aproko Doctor gives reason for loving his wife

While discussing with Jideonwo, the influencer who speaks on health and lifestyle said that he made the utterance because he has seen what his wife can do for him.

The medical practitioner had earlier shared with Legit.ng how his wife had been supportive over the years.

According to him, she stood by him when he had surgery on his head. She also stood by him till he recovered fully from the operation.

How fans reacted to what Aproko Doctor said

Reactions have trailed the post made by Jideonwo where Aproko Doctor spoke about his wife. Here are some of the comments below:

@omowunmi.ii:

"Because she has seen what you can do for her as well."

@paneo_kidscloset:

"Awwww this is priceless."

@adule___:

"Awwww. Love is so beautiful."

@am_amyzon':

"So doctors can love dis hard wow.'

@aanu_oluwah:

"So this is Love ."

@akambisa:

"Love can only be understood by those who love wholeheartedly and wants to be love wholeheartedly. They will do anything for each other to feel loved but you see that one sided love, it’s not love."

@onyinye_okoye:

"God oooooooooooo."

@softspot_offical:

"I go love ooh.'

@browgictian:

"His love is conditional cos he has seen what she can do. So if she doesn’t do anything he can’t either. @terrancehawthorne has the most unconditional love for his wife."

@melvo.n:

"Na so love dey ?"

Aproko Doctor shares how a neurosurgeon saved his life

Legit.ng had reported that Aproko Doctor had revealed how he battled with his life in December 2022.

According to him, he was diagnosed with a brain tumor after he lost his sight.

He commented a Nigerian Neurosurgeon Dr. Tayo Ojo for helping with the surgery saying that he still has faith in the Nigeria health care system.

