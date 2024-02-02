Nigerian singer Asake trends online as his recent performance on Colbert's Late Night Show in America has gone viral

Clips of the viral performance have got people talking online, with many super-excited at Asake's growth and break into the American music market

Asake's performance on Colbert's Late Night Show is coming days before the 66th Grammys Award, where the singer is nominated in two categories

Nigerian Afro-fusion singer Ahmed Ololade, better known as Asake, recently trended online after a clip of his performance on the Colbert Late Night Show went viral.

In the viral video, Asake did a fantastic rendition of his song "Loney At The Top". It is one of the hit tracks off Asake's sophomore album, "Work Of Art."

Asake's performance on Steve Colbert's Late Night Show goes viral. Photo credit: @asakemusic/@colbertlateshow

Source: Instagram

Reactions have trailed the viral clip, with many hailing Asake's growth as a global music brand.

Sunshine crooner's performance on the Colbert Late Night Show is coming days after a clip of famous American actor Will Smith and his son Jaden were seen listening to Asake's Lonely at the Top.

Asake breaks into the American market

Asake is one of the five Nigerian artists nominated for a Grammy at this year's award.

Some have noted that some of Asake's recent performances in the US are a significant marker that his music is now a global brand.

Watch Asake's performance on Colbert's Late Night Show below:

See how netizens reacted to Asake's performance

Here are some of the reactions that trailed Asake's performance:

@mc_lively:

"Such. Beautiful performance."

@dozzytwins:

"You all ate!!!! Tell them, Nigerian has taken over! Muah."

@kylie_eustaceee:

"I don’t know if it’s just me but this hit never gets old.The context/lyrics of this song basically relates to ppl’s way of living or how ppl really wanna live their lives. ‘Out here on the road chasing my dream because I know(No one can chase it for me)Real!"

@richassani:

"Now this is just so cool man, all of this. Amazing Mehn, big up to you!"

@realmrlyriq:

"Naija Sound Engineers, take note."

@pray_tell81:

"See as they are sitting down ungrateful folks. I swear them no get joy."

@innatelycrowned:

"You can hear the breakfast in his voice. Dam the breakfast don digest."

@ydnew123:

"Wow - fantastic! The band was on fire! Great vocals. We’re new fans!"

@prettymikeoflagos:

"As it should be."

@pulooms:

"I need him to release a live album NOW."

@tobithestarrr:

"This is really a Work of Art."

Raunchy photos of Asake’s new babe leaks on IG

Legit.ng recalls reporting some raunchy images of Asake's new babe that leaked online a while back that sparked a massive uproar on social media.

The lady's bold and expressive fashion sense has left many drooling on social media and within the public space of the Nigerian music industry.

Recently, the social media handle of Asake's new babe was dug up online, and Nigerians, in their droves, stormed the gorgeous lady's page.

Source: Legit.ng