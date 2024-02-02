A video of famous Nigerian singer Alao Malaika paying a courtesy visit to the veteran Fuji artist Ayinla Kollington at his Lagos residence trends

Malaika's visit is coming days after Kollington was released from the Lagos State Teaching Hospital after a major health scare

In the viral clip, Alao Malaika was seen going on all fours while the veteran prayed for him for always checking on him and not abandoning him

The love within the Nigerian indigenous music scene doesn't seem set to wither anytime soon, as a video of Alao Malaika paying a courtesy visit to the home of Fuji icon Ayinla Kollington goes viral.

Legit.ng recalls reporting weeks ago that the veteran Fuji musician had suffered a serious health scare and has been admitted to the Lagos State Teaching Hospital (LASUTH).

Days after suffering a health scare, Fuji singer Alao Malaika visits the home of his senior colleague, Ayinla Kollington. Photo credit: @ks1malaika/@goldmyne

Source: Instagram

Days afterwards, Chief Ayinla Kollington released a video from his sick bed, noting that he was alive. However, he admitted suffering a major health concern.

Kollington shared that he was currently undergoing recuperation at LASUTH.

Kollington prays for Alao Malaika

In a clip making the rounds online, young Fuji musician Alao Malaika was seen paying a courtesy visit to the home of Chief Ayinla Kollington.

Alao Malaika went on all fours to greet the elderly Fuji performer. Kollington, in response, heaped prayers on Malaika while thanking him for always looking out for him.

See the viral clip below:

See how netizens reacted to the clip

Here are some of the reactions that trailed the viral clip:

@opiniated_:

"Must they do video??"

@prince_quad:

"All this actors/artists visiting old legends, hope it’s a way to kill them spiritually to gain your own fame cos this is so suspicious."

@ejanla27:

"Igba o lo I bi orere, hmmm!!!"

@lucas_regina_:

"Malaika is a nice guy "

@adioniyen:

"May God grant Baba Kola good health again. Weldone Alhaji Malaika!"

@ify_chude:

"This man still look very strong. I wish him quick recovery."

@macwestrules:

"Comot this camera jare. Everything they must video."

@debeesnitch:

"See as baba soft, baba wey dey claim hard guy then with Salawa Abeni...may God prolong your days daddy."

@ways.lem:

"Camera stay for one place jaree I want to see daddy Cream."

@oprach1:

"Old age is real start preparing for it now."

@george_son196:

"He even went with a lot of food items, i saw it on some people's page but he did not post that bit."

@coolest_head1:

"This guy is so humble honestly."

Alao Malaika renovates late Sikiru Barrister’s house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting a video of Alao Malaika inspecting the renovation works at the house of late Fuji pioneer Sikiru Ayinde Barrister.

The singer visited the place on Thursday, January 18, 2023, to inspect the renovation works he was financing.

In the video, Malaika spoke about keeping the legacies of the iconic Fuji musician alive years after his passing. He also visited the legendary musician's graveside.

Source: Legit.ng