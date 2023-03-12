Nollywood actor/politician, Desmond Elliot recently met with the residents of Surulere as part of his campaign for a third term

- The Surulere lawmaker reportedly tendered an apology to the people who were displeased with his performance in the last term

- The actor who prostrated before them, asked for forgiveness as he pleaded for another chance to right his wrongs

Desmond Elliot continues to campaign passionately for a third term as the Lagos state House of Assembly member for Surulere 1.

In a recent report, the actor-turned-politician, together with the local government CDC chairman, Wemimo Odumosu, met with the sons and daughters of Surulere who were unimpressed with his performance in the previous term.

The actor who, in photos seen, prostrated for the people as he pleaded for yet another chance to fix his mistakes while asking for forgiveness.

Following his display, the people gave their blessings as they prayed for the actor’s victory at the polls come Saturday, March 18.

The meeting took place at Mercy Eneli Surulere, near the Surulere residence of Femi Gbajabiamila, Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Recall that recently, Desmond Elliot sparked heated reactions online as he donated transformers to eight communities under the Surulere constituency.

The actor, who represents Surulere Constituency I in the Lagos State House of Assembly and still vying for the same position for the third time, surprised netizens with his last-minute favour.

The politician took to social media to state his excitement about the project:

"I am excited to announce that new high-capacity transformers have been installed in Surulere, bringing reliable electricity to communities that have long needed it."

Desmond Elliot and his junior colleague, Olumide Oworu of the Labour Party are contesting for the same office at the Lagos State House of Assembly under Surulere Constituency 1.

Elliot recently joined the ladies of TVC’s Your View show, and he had a lot to share about what he has been up to.

Addressing the elephant in the room, the actor answered a question about his junior colleague, Olumide Oworu, who is going against him for the Surulere Constituency 1 seat via Labour Party.

Source: Legit.ng