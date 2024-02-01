Nollywood actor Lateef Adedimeji was beautifully appreciated by his wife, Mo Bimpe, on his 40th birthday with 40 gift packages

The actress wrote a heart-melting message to her partner, expressing her enduring commitment to the Jagun Jagun star

Lateef, in return, couldn't hold back how astounded he was by the pleasant surprise his wife pulled off

Nollywood's cutest liver birds, Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe, recently made fans grin with envy over their marital bliss.

The actor added a year on February 1 and was lovingly exalted by his wife and colleague Bimpe. The actress penned a heartfelt message to her man, reassuring him of her endearing love and commitment.

Lateef Adedimeji gets 40 gifts from Mo Bimpe for his 40th birthday. Credit: @adedimejilateef

Lateef Adedimeji celebrated his day by hopping on Kizz Daniel's Twe Twe challenge, which excited his fans and followers.

A new update revealed that the actor was adorned with 40 lush gift boxes from his darling wife to honour his 40 years of earthly existence.

Sharing pictures of the truckload of gift items, Lateef expressed gratitude to his wife for her consistent effort in surprising and delighting him.

"40 gifts from my wife, @mo_bimpe, for my 40th☺️

"I'm a little overwhelmed. I thought I'd seen it all over the years, but somehow, this amazing woman in my corner continues to find creative ways to surprise me.

"I got customised 40 gift boxes from my Mrs, how she pulled this off without even leaving my side is a mystery. She's steadily showing me how actors show off their skills. Thank you for always baby. I love you so much."

Internet users join to celebrate Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe

niefemie:

"MO has over raised the bar."

mreniola:

"Woooooow ahan Mo @mo_bimpe my birthday is next month o."

rabolcakes_events:

"Awesome ❤️. This is so beautiful @mo_bimpe."

bakedbylewa:

"You Married a Beautiful Woman ❤️ YOU BOTH ARE BLESSED. Happy Birthday, Uncle."

atm_annobiy:

"Women control so many things just on the spot, you’ve got an amazing woman in your corner my Brother @mo_bimpe Our Amazing Mrs happy birthday once again Egbon ilal amaam inshaallah, a she she bere ni oo."

daughther_of_adedimejis:

"On behalf of birthday boy, I want to say thank you so much for everything @mo_bimpe God will continue to bless you, Mom."

Lateef Adedimeji prepares forhis 40th birthday

Legit.ng earlier reported that the actor was excited about his 40th birthday and decided to look stylish on that day.

He linked up with a fashion designer who made a white suit for him with gold and black designs.

His fans commended his look and congratulated him, while others were surprised he had gotten to such an age.

Source: Legit.ng