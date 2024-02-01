Nollywood actor Lateef Adedimeji recently trended online as a clip of him dressed like late Apala artist Ayinla Omowura went viral

Lateef Adedimeji brought back memories of the character he played in the famous biopic Ayinla for his 40th birthday

Netizens stormed the actor's page to celebrate with him as he hit the milestone age 40 and looked ever gracious at it

Nollywood actor Lateef Adedimeji Adetola recently trended online as clips of him celebrating his 40th birthday have got people talking.

In a video shared on his Instagram page, the movie star brought back memories of the popular character he played in the famous biopic Ayinla.

Lateef Adedimeji recently turned 40 and celebrated it in style. Photo credit: @lateefadedimeji

Source: Instagram

One of his birthday outfits saw him strike an unflinching resemblance to his looks from the movie Ayinla, where he played the late Apala musician Ayinla Omowura.

Lateef Adedimeji calls 40 a new beginning

In the caption of his birthday post, the movie star described it as a new beginning while thanking God for all he has been given.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

The actor is currently not in the country and has been on vacation in the United States of America with his wife, Mo Bimpe.

Read an excerpt of Lateef Adedimeji's post as he celebrates turning 40:

"Here’s to all the struggles, all the pain, all the lessons and all the growth of my life. Here’s to celebrating a good human being!"

See Lateef Adedimeji's post as he celebrates turning 40:

Netizens celebrated Lateef Adedimeji at 40

See some of the comments and birthday messages that flooded Lateef Adedimeji's page:

@deleomowoli_mideoladimeji:

"Happy birthday my brother."

@bimboademoye:

"Happy birthday, brother."

@tiernyolalere:

"Happy birthday, Egbon me❤️ I love you, and I’m forever indebted to you! May God come through for you when you least expect! Happy birthday, AAA."

@tolibian_:

"Happy birthday Ayinla."

@iteledicon01:

"Happy birthday, SHEU."

@ayomidate:

"Happy birthday, bro."

@kamo_state:

"Happy Birthday Ayinla!"

@gabbylucciii:

"Time to blossom more."

@uzee_usman:

"Happiest birthday baba mi."

Mo Bimpe delves into her marital life

In other news, Legit.ng recalls reporting when Nollywood actress Mo Bimpe opened up about her marriage to Lateef Adedimeji.

During an interview with Debbie Shokoya, she shared how her hubby, Lateef, brought out a different side of her personality.

Bimpe noted during the chat that she's a private person, but since she married Lateef, she's become more extroverted.

Source: Legit.ng