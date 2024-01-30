Popular Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson has caused a stir on social media over how she chooses to discipline her children

On her Instagram page, the movie star shared a video of some of the ‘tools’ she uses to keep her kids in check

A number of social media users had a series of interesting reactions to Mercy Johnson’s post

Much loved Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson recently displayed what she uses to discipline her children on social media.

On her official Instagram page, the mum of four shared a comical video of herself with her actress colleague, Georgina Ibeh.

In the video, Mercy Johnson showcased a series of items she uses to call her children to order, including a pair of high-heeled shoes, a belt, a spatula (turning stick), a bottle, and a cloth hanger.

According to the Nollywood star, she has plenty tools she uses to correct her children. In her caption she wrote:

“I have plenty tools that keep the kids in check.”

See the video below:

Fans react to Mercy Johnson’s video

Mercy Johnson’s video about disciplining her kids raised different reactions from netizens with many of them being amused by it. Read some of their comments below:

ezechwukuvivian:

“What is this mama please have mercy on us.”

officialbhigshaq:

“With all due respect what’s that hanger doing at the end of your skirt ma?”

marian__o_stephen:

“Papa purity come and see your beautiful Queen with different untouched powers .”

abheeolah:

“Na only bottle a never take beat my boys ooo. Mummy mercy with the weapons of correction, u do anyhow, u see anyhow.”

beverlylydia7:

“This is Africa if pikin never pass this stage meaning he/she grew abroad ❤️.”

jideawobona:

“It’s the hanger for me .”

ornamentworld:

“Just be calming down mummy! ”

itschocobea:

“That garri turner (spatula) hits differently .”

