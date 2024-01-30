A video that captured the hilarious moment when some women tried to hide the extra plates of rice they got from a wedding ceremony went viral on TikTok

The women were discreetly shifting the plates of rice to a safe spot, unaware that someone was filming their antics

The video showed the women’s funny expressions and movements as they carried the excess rice to a place where they could take it home

A hilarious video that showed some women’s ingenious plan to take more than their share of rice from a wedding ceremony has attracted a lot of attention on TikTok.

The video, which was posted by a user named @doro_money, revealed how the women were secretly moving the plates of rice from the plastic chair to a hidden corner, hoping that no one would notice their actions.

Their hands make movement. Photo credit: @doro_money/TikTok

Source: TikTok

However, they were unaware that someone at the back was recording their every move with a smartphone camera. The video captured the women’s funny hand movements and body language as they tried to act casual while carrying the excess rice to a place where they could pack it and take it home.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Oluwasheyi Ayomide reacted:

“Transaction going on low key.”

Henry said:

“Na person mother Dey do this kind thing.”

Toria wrote:

“Imagine after collect the food finish make she no see it there again.”

Jerry DC furniture:

“You won't blame them the country is hard, maybe no food at home.”

Mr studies:

“The connection was too strong.”

Queenadunni95:

“Dis one na dem dey call e be things.”

Mhiztracy359:

“Who video me and my friends.”

Ajayigabriel5129:

“This is why food no Dey reach everybody for party.”

Jeft:

“Na same pple go carry the celebrant name rub for mud.. say them no gree give them food.” Mr billie:

Ben Fejiroh:

“Who no get mama day miss I swear, I remember when I was living with my grandma dat year, Grice & drink is sure for us any party she go I swear.”

Source: Legit.ng