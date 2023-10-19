Top Nigerian singer Davido has continued to trend on social media over his drama with BBNaija stars

The DMW boss recently showed love to ex-BBNaija housemate Vee over her role in a new Funke Akindele TV show

This came shortly after Davido trended for claiming not to know BBNaija Level Up winner Phyna

Popular Nigerian singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, has shown love to BBNaija star Vee in a trending post on social media.

Recall that the DMW boss was recently in the news after he liked a post on Twitter claiming that BBNaija Level Up winner Phyna has the most useless fans.

Davido praises BBNaija star Vee after saying he does not know Phyna. Photos: @davido, @veeiye, @unusualphyna

This led to a back-and-forth between the singer and Phyna, who he said he did not know.

Not long after, Davido shared his thoughts on Funke Akindele’s new movie, She Must Be Obeyed. He tweeted about loving the TV show while also saying he would like to produce a movie in future.

BBNaija star Vee, who was also in the Funke Akindele movie, reacted to Davido’s tweet by gushing over the fact that he must know her. She tweeted:

“So you know me?”

Davido praises Vee over her movie role

Shortly after Vee posted her tweet, Davido reacted to it by commending her for how she acted in the Funke Akindele film. According to him, she killed it.

“Lool u killed that role ! Keep it up”, he said.

Nigerians react as Davido praises BBNaija star Vee

The exchange between Davido and Vee soon spread online, especially after the singer’s drama with ex-BBNaija winner Phyna.

Read what some netizens had to say about Davido and Vee below:

Liz told Davido to apologise to Phyna:

This tweep said Davido decided to set social media on fire:

Idan said Vee deserves all the hype:

Read more comments from @sabiradio on Instagram below:

shenkez_peter:

“See as vee sold herself, phyna for use the opportunity to introduce herself instead of acting like a tout.”

Slayground__:

“You know vee but you don't know phyna. Better go and focus on your twins.”

sugarberry_bae:

“E clear say..davido knw wetin him talknd knw wetin him dey dodavido jst chose vawulence.”

king_sheddy_:

“Davido instead make you go Dey take care of your Twins… if you like get careless again. Dey Mumu up and down.”

braimohpreshy:

“Anytime baba ibeji enter Nigeria like this,he dey cause vawulence for Elon musk app,vee he know you o.”

spicekluxuryadd_14:

“Na inside PJ baba Ibeji de de cause vawulence since afternoon abi morning, Only one OBO.”

joy_katun:

“Vee why phyna don suffer today.”

I don't know you - Davido tells Phyna

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido reacted after he liked a negative tweet about BBNaija star Phyna.

The Unavailable crooner posted a tweet where he disclosed that he actually doesn’t know who Phyna is. Not stopping there, he also apologised to the BBNaija star, saying it was an honest mistake.

Davido’s response to Phyna was met with mixed reactions on social media. Many netizens argued over the sincerity of his apology.

