Popular Nollywood actress Regina Daniels’ senior wife Laila Charani Nwoko trended on social media over her birthday celebration.

On January 29, 2024, the public figure took to her official Instagram page to announce that she had turned a year older.

Fans react as Ned Nwoko's Moroccan wife Laila marks birthday. Photos: @mnslailacharani

Source: Instagram

To mark the occasion, Laila shared a video where she dressed up to celebrate her big day. In the short clip, Regina Daniels’ senior wife rocked a silver maxi dinner gown paired with a simple gold bangle on her wrist and silver earrings.

Laila accompanied the video with a caption where she appreciated God for her life while wishing herself a happy birthday. She wrote:

“Today , I just want to thank God for adding another year to my life happy birthday to me ❤️”

See her video below:

Reactions as Ned Nwoko’s Moroccan wife Laila marks birthday

Laila Nwoko’s birthday celebratory video was met with a series of reactions from her fans on social media. A number of them shared their well-wishes in her comment section. Read some of their messages below:

drachibrand:

"Happy birthday to MiLady @mnslailacharani the exquisite! Wishing you a day filled with joy, laughter, and all things exquisite." ”

Emmanuel6927:

“Laila do give away ❤️.”

okonyiablessing:

“Happy birthday Laila ❤️. You look so good.”

Emmynyu:

“Happy birthday beautiful lady ❤️.”

pamgzy:

“Happy birthday @mnslailacharani beauty with brains. Remain blessed .”

Jasmine_rajinder:

“Happy blessed birthday lovely aunty wishing you many more years in good health .”

enicankeze:

“Asa Ned Happy birthday ma age gracefully.”

mznadiagh:

“Happy Birthday Gorgeous, this to wishing all the Peace, Long Life, Love and Happiness you deserve, .”

therealndeya_pyikison:

“Happy Birthday Pretty Woman .”

sexy_angela1:

“Happy birthday Mrs Nwoko❤️.”

BBNaija's Phyna compares Yul Edochie and Ned Nwoko

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that BBNaija star Otabor 'Phyna' Josephina caused a stir with her podcast after speaking about polygamy.

The reality show star had her colleague, Tacha, as a guest on the show. She spoke about two of Nigeria's popular celebrity polygamists, Yul Edochie and Ned Nwoko.

Ned Nwoko, a billionaire politician, married young actress Regina Daniels and reportedly made her his fifth or sixth wife. Yul Edochie, on the other hand, married his actress colleague Judy Austin as his second wife. It goes without saying that the public perception of both marriages has been different, and Phyna addressed it on her podcast with Tacha.

