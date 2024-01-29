Global site navigation

Local editions

Nigerian Lady Celebrates Her Birthday with Canadian Visa, Shows Her Last Day in Nigeria
People

Nigerian Lady Celebrates Her Birthday with Canadian Visa, Shows Her Last Day in Nigeria

by  Basit Jamiu
  • A Nigerian lady who received her Canadian visa on her birthday became a sensation on TikTok
  • She posted a video of her final moments in Nigeria, showing how she went to the market, and packed her suitcase
  • She expressed her joy and anticipation for starting a new life in Canada with more opportunities

PAY ATTENTION: The 2024 Business Leaders Awards Present Entrepreneurs that Change Nigeria for the Better. Check out their Stories!

A Nigerian lady who had been dreaming of moving to Canada got the best birthday gift ever: her Canadian visa.

She was overjoyed and decided to share her excitement with the world on TikTok. She posted a video of her last day in Nigeria, showing how she savored every moment of her homeland.

Photo of lady
The lady was happy. Photo credit: @nneomaduru/TikTok
Source: TikTok

She went to the market to buy some local delicacies, did her hair in a traditional style, and packed her suitcase with her belongings and memories.

Read also

“Will you marry me?”: Elegant lady shows off her flawless basketball skills with enthusiasm

She expressed her gratitude and anticipation for starting a new life in Canada, where she hoped to find more opportunities and happiness.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Her video as shared by @nneomaduru captured the hearts of thousands of viewers and comments from people who congratulated her, wished her well, or wanted to follow her footsteps.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

T.gold reacted:

“I won't stop congratulating people until it's my own turn.. congratulations.”

Kingz said:

“Interview for canadian visa?”

Adejoke wrote:

“Congratulations, please is this a sign for me? Because this is the 9th video today.”

GMyzz Governor:

“I tap into your blessings amen.”

Zha Eniola:

“Congratulations but interview how? What happened why was it requested please enlighten us.”

Read also

US soldier from Africa wows many as she expresses love for fiancé in her uniform, dances with ring

Emmanuel:

“Congratulations I tap from your blessing.”

Ruthy171O05:

“Congratulations dear. I tap into your blessings.”

Badmus189:

“God remember me oo… Congratulations dear.”

Cathrine Tarisai:

“I wish to travel to Canada one day.”

Mary Asamoah:

“I tap into your blessing congratulations R.”

Favourite83739:

“Congratulations it will be my turn soon my God's grace.”

AshabiofTikTok:

“Congratulations babe.”

Nigerian lady excited as her Canadian visa arrives on her birthday, flies out

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady, Nneoma Duru, has relocated to Canada and took to social media to celebrate the feat.

Nneoma revealed her Canadian visa came in on her birthday and shared a clip showing the lovely moment she opened it.

She highlighted the various activities she did ahead of her relocation to Canada. First, she fixed her nails and then visited a spa and had her facials done.

PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel