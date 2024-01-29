Nigerian Lady Celebrates Her Birthday with Canadian Visa, Shows Her Last Day in Nigeria
- A Nigerian lady who received her Canadian visa on her birthday became a sensation on TikTok
- She posted a video of her final moments in Nigeria, showing how she went to the market, and packed her suitcase
- She expressed her joy and anticipation for starting a new life in Canada with more opportunities
A Nigerian lady who had been dreaming of moving to Canada got the best birthday gift ever: her Canadian visa.
She was overjoyed and decided to share her excitement with the world on TikTok. She posted a video of her last day in Nigeria, showing how she savored every moment of her homeland.
She went to the market to buy some local delicacies, did her hair in a traditional style, and packed her suitcase with her belongings and memories.
She expressed her gratitude and anticipation for starting a new life in Canada, where she hoped to find more opportunities and happiness.
Her video as shared by @nneomaduru captured the hearts of thousands of viewers and comments from people who congratulated her, wished her well, or wanted to follow her footsteps.
Watch the video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
T.gold reacted:
“I won't stop congratulating people until it's my own turn.. congratulations.”
Kingz said:
“Interview for canadian visa?”
Adejoke wrote:
“Congratulations, please is this a sign for me? Because this is the 9th video today.”
GMyzz Governor:
“I tap into your blessings amen.”
Zha Eniola:
“Congratulations but interview how? What happened why was it requested please enlighten us.”
Emmanuel:
“Congratulations I tap from your blessing.”
Ruthy171O05:
“Congratulations dear. I tap into your blessings.”
Badmus189:
“God remember me oo… Congratulations dear.”
Cathrine Tarisai:
“I wish to travel to Canada one day.”
Mary Asamoah:
“I tap into your blessing congratulations R.”
Favourite83739:
“Congratulations it will be my turn soon my God's grace.”
AshabiofTikTok:
“Congratulations babe.”
