A Nigerian lady who received her Canadian visa on her birthday became a sensation on TikTok

She posted a video of her final moments in Nigeria, showing how she went to the market, and packed her suitcase

She expressed her joy and anticipation for starting a new life in Canada with more opportunities

The lady was happy. Photo credit: @nneomaduru/TikTok

Source: TikTok

She went to the market to buy some local delicacies, did her hair in a traditional style, and packed her suitcase with her belongings and memories.

She expressed her gratitude and anticipation for starting a new life in Canada, where she hoped to find more opportunities and happiness.

Her video as shared by @nneomaduru captured the hearts of thousands of viewers and comments from people who congratulated her, wished her well, or wanted to follow her footsteps.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

T.gold reacted:

“I won't stop congratulating people until it's my own turn.. congratulations.”

Kingz said:

“Interview for canadian visa?”

Adejoke wrote:

“Congratulations, please is this a sign for me? Because this is the 9th video today.”

GMyzz Governor:

“I tap into your blessings amen.”

Zha Eniola:

“Congratulations but interview how? What happened why was it requested please enlighten us.”

Emmanuel:

“Congratulations I tap from your blessing.”

Ruthy171O05:

“Congratulations dear. I tap into your blessings.”

Badmus189:

“God remember me oo… Congratulations dear.”

Cathrine Tarisai:

“I wish to travel to Canada one day.”

Mary Asamoah:

“I tap into your blessing congratulations R.”

Favourite83739:

“Congratulations it will be my turn soon my God's grace.”

AshabiofTikTok:

“Congratulations babe.”

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady, Nneoma Duru, has relocated to Canada and took to social media to celebrate the feat.

Nneoma revealed her Canadian visa came in on her birthday and shared a clip showing the lovely moment she opened it.

She highlighted the various activities she did ahead of her relocation to Canada. First, she fixed her nails and then visited a spa and had her facials done.

Source: Legit.ng