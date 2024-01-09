Laila Charani, the wife of Nigerian senator and billionaire Ned Nwoko, recently sparked chaos online with some photos she posted

The beautiful Moroccan woman is one of the senior wives of Nollywood actress Regina Daniels

A recent family portrait of herself and her kids she shared on her social media page has left many tongues wagging

Ned Nwoko's Moroccan wife, Laila Charani, who is also a senior to Nigerian actress Regina Daniels, was recently on the front burner of some conversations on social media.

The beautiful mother of four kids stirred the attention of many on social media, with photos of herself and her kids posted on her page.

Laila Charani, the Moroccan wife of Nigerian billionaire, Ned Nwoko has sparked reactions online with some family photos she recently shared on her page. Photo credit: @mnslailacharani/princenednwoko

Laila Charani is a mother to a couple of girls and two boys.

Images of Laila's daughters in the viral family portrait have created a bit of a stir online. Netizens couldn't help but notice the heavy makeup the little girls had on in the viral family photos.

Netizens react to the heavy makeup on Ned Nwoko's daughters faces

While some were shocked to find out that Laila had a grown up son who towers over her in height, it was her daughters that stirred the most attention.

The heavy makeups on both the girls' face left many with comments.

There had always been suggestion that there was a rift between Regina Daniels and Laila. Laila's family portrait are coming days after the Regina Daniels also shared some photos of herself and her boys.

See Laila Charani's family portrait that created a stir online:

Reactions trail Laila Charani's family photos

Here are some of the comments that trailed Laila Charani's family photos:

@daydablaky1:

"Please is the grownup boy also her son? Please can some one respond me."

@nessa_paradis:

"I love you but please let Kids be kids."

@pamgzy:

"Beautiful."

@zuchu6245:

"The Queen in the palace."

@insatiable_ambitions:

"Absolutely beautiful."

@laqrist:

"Beautiful mother and beautiful children."

@poshkimwardrobe:

Beautiful kids, but nah! the makeup on the girls that's too much."

@tshidik2:

"Nah! Dis is 2 much they're kids."

@dobi9024:

"Oh mine.... this is lovely."

Ned Nwoko shares Eid photo with Moroccan wife and kids

Legit.ng recalls a previous report made about billionaire Ned Nwoko and his fourth wife, Laila Charani.

Clips of the Nigerian politician attending Eid with his fourth wife and their kids for the 2023 Eid-el-Kabir trended.

However, at the time netizens couldn't help but notice that Regina Daniels was missing in the family photo as Ned celebrated Eid with Moroccan wife and kids.

