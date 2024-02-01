Davido recently shared a picture of him showing off his new Grillz teeth with diamonds

Tunde Ednut, one of Davido's close allies, claimed the diamond cost the whopping sum of N48 million

Davido's new diamond teeth have left many Nigerian netizens dropping different comments

Afrobeats singer David Adeleke Davido ahead of his sold-out concert in France, had put up a new picture of him smiling while showing off some changes on his teeth.

Hours after, Instagram blogger Tunde Ednut, a close ally to the DMW label boss, also shared the picture and disclosed some unknown details about the singer's new look.

Tunde Ednut reveals Davido splashed N48 million on diamonds. Credit: @davido

According to Tunde Ednut, Davido fixed diamonds worth N48 million on his teeth.

He wrote in a caption:

"N48,000,000 in the mouth?Ladies, if anyone kisses you with this kind diamond expensive billionaire mouth, will you still brush? OBO!!! Still the baddest. Economy no affect this man."

See Tunde Ednut's post about Davido's teeth below:

This is not the first time Davido would be splashing millions on his teeth. In 2023, the DMW spent N84 million to replace a tooth with a whole diamond.

People react as Davido splashes N48 million on diamonds

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed Davido's latest acquisition, see them below:

brodashaggi:

"I go try pluck one….wish me well guy."

tufab:

"Na to go knack the diamonds commot from him teeth. OBO baddest.."

yesimprettyoma:

"If I catch that teeth ehh."

rundatraxmusic:

"CHIOMA Is the one enjoying o. Imagine getting diamond kisses and head."

verydarkblackman:

"If them comot OBO teeth na me do am."

iamtrinityguy:

"I will never be poor in my life say Amin to claim your own."

iam.donrita:

"With the situation of things now in the economy codedly no be this one dey do us."

deycallme_sneh:

"Since Hushpuppi go vacation everyone just dey do as dey like."

