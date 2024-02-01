Top Nigerian singer Davido and his senior from school, Oritse Music, have caused a stir on social media

It all started when the senior posted an old photo of himself with the DMW boss alongside a recent photo of them together

Their similar poses but different appearances caught the attention of many Nigerians, who reacted to the photos

Davido’s fans recently went down memory lane over a photo of the singer with a senior from his secondary school, British International School.

The music star’s former school senior, Oritse Music, took to his official Instagram page to share the old photo of him with the DMW boss in their BIS school uniforms.

Nigerians react to old and new photos of Davido with his secondary school senior. Photos: @oritsemusic

Source: Instagram

In the snaps, Davido, a young boy at the time, looked cheeky as the senior put his arm around his shoulder.

The senior, Oritse, also posted a more recent photo of himself with Davido. In the new snap, they were both of similar heights as they recreated the pose from their childhood photo.

The new photo was taken at Davido’s recently held show at the O2 Arena in London, an event Oritse had attended.

In the post's caption, the school senior expressed his pride in Davido’s growth. He wrote:

“Proud of my lil bro @davido badding up the @theo2london.”

See the snaps below:

Fans react to old photo of Davido with school senior

The then and now photos of Davido with his school senior soon spread on different social media pages and they drew interesting comments from Nigerians. Read some of them below:

nurselighta_of_abuja:

“In dis life never give up, dis guy here was taller Dan Davido now they’re both same heights, delay is not denial.”

omoye23:

“Be like say Davido Stubborn well well when he small. With his face be like Pikin way no Dey hear Sidon one place.”

tochi_lifestyle:

“While we achieve all we want in life, may our loved ones be right there, winning as well, Amen.”

capt.onole_:

“@oritsemusic @davido @mazitundeednut @prince_ii it’s always a miracle and an awesome joy to see school mates connecting at the top like Oritsejolomi Williams, David Adeleke and Bobo Ajudua- my students at BIS, Lagos btw 2003 & 2006. Greatness was seen in you guys and many more at that level. Keep the flag of global greatness flying… ”

kulaboycomedy:

“This guy go senior Davido with 10 years old ooo Abi na lie.”

ransom_soundgod_rf07:

“We all have people we grow up with and keep tight bond with but as the grow come the see money we come be like village people to them. May we not be left behind we'll shall see the top soon aje.”

ika_promoter1:

“Person wey no Sabi their Story go talk say Nah Grace or Luck That Guy wey dey with OBO Get.”

plato_15:

“That bros age like wine.”

samanthamillerx:

“Both of you have hardly changed facially .”

chikeez:

“From school to both selling out the 02.”

cokerafiope:

“Awwww, from high school to now… best friends for life.”

I deserve 20 Grammy awards - Davido

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that while granting an interview with Eyes on Africa, the 'Aye' crooner stated that the nominations were well deserved.

The DMW boss, who welcomed a set of twins last year, was asked if his records merited any Grammy Award, and he responded that he deserved 20 Grammys already.

He concluded by saying that God's timing was the best. He also gave a shout-out to the Recording Academy for the recognition.

Source: Legit.ng