Skit maker Trinity Guy has returned to social media weeks after the Nigerian Police arrested him over one of his skits

In a new statement, Trinity Guy expressed gratitude to his family, colleagues, fans and the Nigerian Police

He also recounted his ordeal in Agodi prison as he shared a video of him complaining about the beans he ate during his stay, which stirred reactions

Popular Nigerian skit maker Trinity Guy has announced his return to social media weeks after regaining his freedom.

Trinity Guy, whose real name is Maruf Abdullah Adisa, shared new pictures of himself and expressed gratitude to everyone who stood by him.

Skit maker Trinity Guy regained his freedom and complained about the beans he ate in prison. Credit: @iammtrinityguy

Source: Instagram

The skit maker, who is based in Ibadan, Oyo state, also promised to do better in his skits as he also appreciated the Nigerian Police.

Trinity Guy shared a video of him recounting his experience in Agodi prison.

Scroll the post below to watch a video of Trinity Guy narrating his prison ordeal and the amount of beans he ate while he was there:

Celebrities, fans react as Trinity Guy returns

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions; see them below:

officialyemielesho:

"You’re welcome bro may God be with us all ❤️."

freedomhnd:

"King of beans Welcome back bro."

funnyhorje:

"Happy to see you back ❤️❤️ sha no do prank again."

one_ozain:

"Na model you wan dey do now Werey ."

adeniyijohnson:

"Welcome back … jeje o ❤️."

princess_adeyinka_:

"Congratulations son may you never fail ,fall in life again @iamtrinityguy welcome back."

zayoboy:

"Alhamdulillahi brother .. Everything is a Test from Allah SWT .. From here Henceforth it’s only Greatness and Blessings!! @iamtrinityguy ❤️❤️."

danks_danku:

"Davido should show this lad love... I've never seen where a man adores another man like this beforee... A post from him will go a long way."

Cute Abiola celebrates Trinity Guy's freedom

Cute Abiola joined many other Nigerians to celebrate as the controversial prankster Trinity Guy was finally freed on bail.

In a post shared on his page, Cute Abiola wished Trinity all the best while welcoming him back to society after over 30 days in incarceration.

The skit maker also gave his colleague a word of advice, noting that he prays for God to keep guiding him to the right path.

Source: Legit.ng