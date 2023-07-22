After nearly 30-days in the custody of the Nigerian police force, controversial prankster Trinity Guy has finally been released on bail

Clips of jubilation and celebration rent the air as the family of the prankster went to receive him after weeks in prison

One of the celebrities that took time to celebrate Trinty Guy's release is his skit maker colleague, Cute Abiola, who couldn't but notice the black dent on the prankster's head

Famous skit maker, Cute Abiola joins many other Nigerians to celebrate as the controversial prankster Trinity Guy is finally freed on bail.

In a post shared on his page, Cute Abiola wished Trinity all the best while welcoming him back to society after over 30 days in incarceration.

The skit maker also gave his colleague a word of advice, noting that he prays for God to keep guiding him to the right path.

Thank you very much, my boss, I appreciate all your efforts - Trinity reacts to Cute Abiola's post

Trinity Guy, on the other, took to his Cute Abiola's page to react to his post celebrating his release. He thanked the Kwara state government special assistant on Youth for all the effort to get him out of police custody.

However, netizens couldn't help but notice a black dent on Trinity Guy's forehead which wasn't as apparent before he was arrested and held in custody for over 30 days.

See Cute Abiola's post celebrating Trinity Guy's release from police prison:

See another clip of Trinity Guy and his family after he was released from jail:

See how netizens reacted to Cute Abiola's post celebrating Trinity Guy's release

"Welcome back home brother. Difficult times only make us stronger and better, it is well."

"Make police tell am say the arrest na prank."

"Small prank wey the police prank am he don gentle like this."

"Oluwaseun."

"You sef change your extreme pranks may the lord be with you."

"Welcome back once again biggest InsahAllah lots of blessings are coming after this."

"God is good my brooo please now you out please keep a cool."

"Fake love full this instagram I remember when they arrested him. Nah the same people dey shout good for him. He will learn his lesson."

"This guy will now grow better, in followers, views and every good things of Life. Once bitten Twice Shy."

"I still like you thou your pranks are too expensive for a joke but I like ur heart cause it’s beautiful and you are a good giver. Nothing will break you."

Child abuse: Viral clip by Trinity Guy that led to calls for his arrest by Police PRO Muyiwa Adejobi trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that the Nigerian police force's public relations officer (PRO), Muyiwa Adejobi, sparked reactions online some days back when he called for the arrest of skit maker Trinity Guy.

The PRO noted that the bases for the call hinged on Trinity Guy's constant infringement of the human rights of his prank victims.

Muyiwa made the call on social media, and many people supported it. Nonetheless, some opposed it.

Source: Legit.ng