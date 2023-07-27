Top Nigerian singer, Davido’s fourth baby mama, Larissa London, is now making headlines on social media over their son

Taking to her Snapchat page, the UK-based makeup artist finally revealed the Yoruba name of their son, popularly known as Dawson

Larissa’s post stirred a series of mixed feelings on social media, with some people claiming she was looking for attention

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido’s fourth baby mama, Larissa London, is now in the spotlight over her recent social media post.

On her official Snapchat page, the UK-based makeup artist shared an adorable video of herself with her son, Dawson.

Not stopping there, Larissa went ahead to reveal the Yoruba name that was given to her son with Davido.

Davido's fourth baby mama Larissa disclosed the Yoruba name of their son. Photos: @davido, @larissalondon

Larissa accompanied the cute video with a simple caption where she revealed the name. She wrote:

“My Tunji boy.”

See a screenshot of her post below:

Nigerians react as Davido’s fourth baby mama reveals their son’s Yoruba name

Larissa’s post revealing the Yoruba name of her son with Davido soon made the rounds online and raised mixed feelings from netizens. While some people accused her of looking for attention, others noted that the name was a beautiful one.

Read some of their comments below:

_barbieluxury:

“Go and rest you sef want to start your own because dem don manage to accept your son.”

l.tobiloba:

“How that one take concern us ? E go reduce fuel price?”

Runorlistic_runor_oru:

“E no concern us.”

symply___nana:

“Cute name for a cute boy.”

maselitacruz:

“Davido children looks like twin.”

Gendalibra_official:

“His brother’s twin.”

i_am_f.u.n.k.e:

“The new tuface..Nawa.. children here and there.”

o.maryann_:

“Good to know Tunji baby.”

omoarekenny:

“Na real tunji.”

Chioma's body job is trash - Anita Brown

Davido’s alleged US side chick, Anita Brown, dragged his wife, Chioma, for the umpteenth time.

Anita had gone on her Instagram live to rant about the singer and his wife, and this time, she trash-talked Chioma’s body.

According to her, Chioma also got her body done, but it turned out to be trash. Anita bragged about how she even has a better body than Chioma despite her being a billionaire’s wife.

