Nigerian musician Seun Kuti recently used his father Fela’s lifestyle to teach lessons about Pan-Africanism

The music star revealed how Fela used to send his personal assistant to London from Lagos to buy his favourite sweets and ice cream

Seun Kuti’s claims about his father’s lifestyle and sweet tooth raised a series of interesting comments from fans

Popular Nigerian singer Seun Kuti and son of Afrobeat pioneer Fela Anikulapo Kuti has shed more light on his father’s lifestyle despite being a Pan-Africanist.

Seun, who is known to lecture his Instagram followers on important topics from time to time, took to his page to speak on Pan-Africanism.

During the Instagram live session, the 41-year-old singer shut down claims that Pan-Africanists must not enjoy the good things of life and live lives of struggle.

Using Fela as an example, Seun recounted how his legendary Pan-Africanist father used to get his PA to fly to London from Lagos to buy him his favourite sweets and ice cream.

He said:

“Anybody in this world that says to you that to be a Pan Africanist, to struggle means to suffer is a liar. Fela Anikulapo Kuti too na liar? Fela no be Pan Africanist? You lick ice cream to reach Fela? Fela dey send his PA Tuesday morning flight to London, that one go arrive for London, e go leave 10 am, e go arrive London 3 pm, he has to go to Bonds street to buy Fela’s favourite sweets. The only sweet wey Fela dey lick, they sell it in Bonds street, it’s called Bonds of London, that is the name of the sweet, I can never forget. Femi Foto, Femi Bankole Osunla, that’s his full name, in the evening e go come back with the return flight, he’s back in Lagos the next morning with Fela’s sweet and ice cream.”

Speaking further, Seun Kuti asked critics of Fela’s identity as a Pan Africanist should be questioned because he enjoyed his life. He said:

"So that means Fela is stupid? He’s not a Pan Africanist because he liked to lick ice cream? The only thing he should lick because he’s a Pan Africanist is donkuwa and make him drink agbo, he must not enjoy the sweet cream of this life. Is that your idea of Pan Africanism?”

Reactions as Seun Kuti says Fela used to send PA to London for sweets, ice cream

Seun Kuti’s claim about Fela getting his sweets and ice cream from London soon trended on social media and raised a series of funny comments from netizens. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

thefoodnetworknig2:

“Ice cream made of steel… In Cuppy’s voice “my baby gelatoooo””

rosemaryegbuna:

“Why do people think everything is a lie lol. So if Kim Kardashian wants a particular chocolate from Italy you think she can’t send a PA with a jet to get it for her lol. Talk less of Lagos to Uk 5 hrs flight.”

Queen_meenah03:

“So Ice cream no go defrost before he reach Nigeria? E sha rora ma paro.”

Olagold01:

“This one is always contradicting himself always speaking against western world and when he realized that he is guilty of what he condemns then he tries to justify.”

Official_phunmy:

“If say he no how much dollar is now, he no go try ham flight money alone he no go won put body.”

Atomacoofficial:

“Even Timaya travelled to America just to charge him phone .”

iamkingtrey:

“When I tell people I’m a core Pan Africanist they think because I dress a certain way I’m not qualified to be a pan Africanist Dey play until I display my beliefs.”

patrickspeaking:

“Craziest part is this is probably the only human in this country I’d believe such a story from. It may not be 100% true, they guy may have run some other errands but there might be some truth in it.”

Hrh_kingdiamond:

“U are not supposed to be criticizing those that wear designer too cos na the same life everybody wan enjoy.”

jumaatson:

“Fela of blessed memory should have patronised made in 9ja sweets e.g Tomtom and fan-ice..”

iambarryqueen:

“The sweet is possible but Oga Ice cream will melt before the PÀ even gets to the airport talk of her arrival in MM. DJ YK.”

Omalishan:

“ why you come de shout? The PA de carry freezer go too?”

