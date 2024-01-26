Controversial Nigerian singer Portable has cried out for his life on social media, to the surprise of fans

The Zazu Zeh crooner posted a series of videos of himself writhing in pain from his hospital bed

Portable noted that he does not want to die young as he disclosed that he stopped feeling well after he was beaten up by some guys

Popular Nigerian singer Habeeb Olalomi aka Portable is back in the news after he cried out for his life on his social media page.

Taking to his Instagram stories, the Zazu Zeh crooner shared videos of himself struggling on his hospital bed.

Nigerians react as Portable cries out from hospital bed. Photos: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

The music star, who was writhing in pain in the video, accompanied it with a caption where he explained his condition. According to Portable, he was in so much pain, and he needed prayers from his fans because he did not want to die young.

The Zazu crooner wondered why people wanted him to fall as he noted that he was surrounded by haters and it was only God who could save his soul.

In a subsequent video, the music star showed off the bloodied bandages on his ankles and noted that he hadn’t gone back to normal since he was beaten up by some guys.

See Portable’s posts below:

Fans react to video of Portable on hospital bed

The videos of Portable appearing to fight for his life at the hospital soon went viral online and sparked reactions from some netizens. Read some of their comments below:

thefoodnetworknig2:

“Haaaa! They should take him to a better hospital o…. No be nurse Eliza matter be this o.”

tatibg_geng:

“This is when you do too much. Even DJ chicken should be very careful. May God heal him speedily.”

bigwiz756:

“See hospital wey him go .Person wey get money nor suppose dey use health play.”

b_uniqu.e:

“You sef, you too do.. now we don’t know how true this is ‍♀️ safe recovery.”

iamjuliuscarter:

“Hope u no dey whine us? Cos those guys talk say you tiff their stuff.”

preeti_ella:

“We dey take this thing small small now but he was actually harassed.”

hap.piness247:

“ dis one Dey lie e Dey act .. go pay people way u owe all dis ones na lamba.”

_s.h.u.g.a_:

“Na Dj chicken for collect like this and not my baby.”

voluptousdivas:

“Die ke ? portable is so dramatic. Nah only the leg get bandage o Speedy recovery dear.”

streaming_farms:

“This guy is a good actor Oga return ppls property you carry jor.”

bigseven0147:

“Portable na guy man him no one returb those boys property eiye man scope.”

tgykna_:

“This one Dey pretend nii .”

Portable explains why he was attacked

Meanwhile Legit.ng earlier reported that Portable explained the reason he was beaten and injured by some men in Ajah, Lagos state.

In the video, the controversial singer said two people contacted him for a feature. The musician said they bargained and he asked them to add N1 million naira to his money.

Portable claimed that he honoured their invitation, completed his part of the deal, but was beaten.

Source: Legit.ng