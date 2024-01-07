A Nigerian woman who received over N3 million and other numerous gifts from Nigerians has donated N80,000 to a widow

Mummy Zee began to make headlines after sharing the reason she began cooking for her husband early in the morning

Social media users have reacted massively to the story on X with many tapping into her grace and favour

Mummy Zee has impressed netizens on the X app after stretching out a helping hand to a widow.

The widow had shared a post via her Twitter account appealing for funds to pay the school fees of her daughter and purchase school shoes and bags for her.

In her words:

"I'm Fatima Bashir, widow and a single mum. I'm always asking for assistance on my TL because I really need the assistance anytime I ask. So I'm here again. My daughter will resume school next week Monday and she needs school fees and shoes and school bag. Please."

Mummy Zee gifts N80k to widow

Reacting to this, Mummy Zee who had received over N3 million from Nigerians immediately sent a whopping N80,000 to the widow who responded with gratefulness.

Mummy Zee's story keeps getting more interesting. From a woman who was dragged for cooking for her husband in the morning, she is now a millionaire who also thought it wise to extend the love to others.

Reactions as mummy Zee gifts N80k to widow

Horlah said:

"You’re too good to be true! Out of the little you still dey give out. Love wins."

@folarinn said:

"I see receipt. Fear catch me. Make God no allow me marry bad wife o."

Sizzle said:

"I am soo proud of you. This early morning you still dey cook. Pls run quick background checks so you don’t donate to scammers. Cheers."

Obehi reacted:

"A grateful heart will always attract more. Mummy Zee is already blessing others in need. If e didn't dey, e didn't dey! This is a a good woman."

Daniels said:

"How can someone be this good? Omo, you'll seek and find. You'll knock, and doors shall be opened. Anywhere you set foot, it shall prosper. You are blessed all the days of your life."

Yemi Omowo reacted:

"You self don dey give. God will never cease to amaze you too for the rest of your life."

Mummy Zee gets N2m from Kuda, NNPCL gifts her voucher

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a kind-hearted Nigerian woman who took care of her husband got more gifts for her gracious act. Days after she tweeted about her marriage, Kuda Bank gifted her N2m to add to the money Nigerians had given her.

The bank's generous gesture came after NNPCL gave the woman N200,000 worth of fuel voucher. Recall that some people earlier criticised the woman for depriving herself of comfort and cooking at 4:50 am for her husband. In days, Nigerians came to her rescue with big blessings.

Minutes after Kuda Bank made their giveaway tweet, many people praised the God of Debbie (Mummy Zee) for blessing her richly. This came at a time when organisations like Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) sent great gifts to the woman and her family.

