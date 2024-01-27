A Nigerian man posted a video of how he refurbished his family house as soon as he had enough money to do so

He had been living in the old house, which had an air conditioner, but he seemed to desire a more lavish lifestyle

The video showed the amazing transformation of the house after the renovation process

A Nigerian man took to social media to share a video of how he gave his family house a stunning makeover as soon as he was able to afford it.

He had been residing in the old house which had an air conditioner installed, but he seemed to aspire for a more luxurious lifestyle.

The old house has an AC. Photo credit: @ayindee_0/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The video captured the remarkable transformation of the house after he carried out the renovation project, and the exterior had a sleek and contemporary look.

The house, which used to look dull and outdated, now looked bright and elegant, with a beautiful and spacious compound.

The video shared by @ayindee00 has attracted a lot of praise and admiration from social media users, who commended the man for his impressive work and his love for his family.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Murainoboi reacted:

“Pablo don collect 50$ na family house he con dey renovate.”

DeyemiV said:

“Big doings God will provide just change the window to aluminum.”

EDolly wrote:

“Omor nah money you spend jare congrats brr.”

Realberryg:

“If aboki catch dat Ac for Deir.”

Phillip minner:

“More Winning bro but try change your window and install strong burglary and iron door ...e get why.”

Nancy:

“Wetin DCU start ID.me go finish am.”

Suya247:

“Wen pablo finally collect $5.”

Oriz4k:

“Iwa werayNii family house yen.”

Rofiat V:

“Just say Congrat ? You put charm for mouth? Ok I will not say it.”

Abiola007:

“Pablo don change baba evain life.”

Man rebuilds family house after making money, installs POP

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man, @niceprince114, has made a short video to show that he finally fulfilled the promise he made to his family.

He employed labourers to redecorate the house. Carpenters also replaced the house's old roofing sheets. The pillars of the building were also remodelled.

When the renovation was done, many people praised him for remembering his family with his wealth. His mother danced in another clip he shared on his page.

Source: Legit.ng