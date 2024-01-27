A Nigerian man filmed his enormous dog that he had recently got, whose head was nearly double the size of a human’s

A Nigerian man has amazed many people on social media with his gigantic dog that he had recently acquired, whose head was almost twice as big as a human’s.

He was travelling with his colossal canine companion in his car and decided to record the astonishing sight of the dog’s head protruding from the back seat.

The dog was a giant.

Source: TikTok

The man was overjoyed to have such a magnificent dog and beamed proudly in the video.

The video shared by @mickykennels has since garnered thousands of views and comments from netizens who were stunned by the size of the dog.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Ayo reacted:

“My dog is a boerboel too.”

Loner9383838 said:

“Tell me why police got stop them.”

Princess Rihann wrote:

*If l enter this car make I knw watin cause more.”

Andrew Daley:

“I no fit enter this car. I go fly bike meet una for front. Okada or keke no cost.”

Blessingdoll:

“Even if long life and prosperity dey this car I no dey enter.”

User83739393838:

“Una Dey Use una future Dey play.”

Baby&Nicwe:

“Even if them want to pay money for me to enter that ca I will not try it.”

Mckpolokpolot:

“This can never me.”

User838393973838:

“If this dog change am for una nko.”

MilesofLagos:

“Na the new update be this o only dog owners go enjoy this update.”

