Popular Afrobeats singer Shallipopi recently shared a lengthy comment on Twitter that got people talking

In the lengthy post, the singer declared himself the greatest philosopher of his generation

He went further to challenge the great English writer and philosopher of the 15th century, Williams Shakespeare, noting that he was a better wordsmith

Fast-rising Nigerian singer Crown Uzama, better known as Shallipopi, recently got people talking online with a post about Williams Shakespeare.

In his post, the singer informed his fans and followers about a new title he had decided to include in his long list of aliases.

Singer Shallipopi declares himself the greatest philosopher of his generation. Photo credit: @theycallmeshallipopi

Source: Instagram

He noted that apart from being known as the President of Plutomania, he wants to be called the "Wise Tortoise".

Shallipopi noted in his public announcement that he was the greatest philosopher of his generation.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

He went further claimed that he is a better wordsmith compared to Williams Shakespeare.

Shallipopi speaks about being a wise person

The singer noted that if people had always paid close attention to everything he said, they would think he was the greatest philosopher of his generation.

Shallipopi further averred in his post that even Williams Shakespeare gets jittery in his grave whenever he speaks.

Read an excerpt of the singer's post below:

Reactions trail Shallipopi's comment about Shakespeare

Here are some of the comments that trailed Shallipopi's statement about Shakespeare:

@Officially_Kriz:

"Shakespeare dey learn work for where you dey boss. Can he ever think of "I start to dey bend her dey bend her like benz". I don't think so. Shallipopi >>> Shakespeare."

@Ovo_himself449:

"Your lyrics changed my life, I became born again."

@jujupunter:

"U don stil go Cloud 9 again... Shalliiiiii...."

@afrisagacity:

"Shallipopi, you’re actually far from the truth. Comparing yourself or your lyrics to the writings of Shakespeare is pure hallucination.The lyrics of your songs deny your claim. You mostly use vulgar slangs and sensual words that neither give inspiration, insights, nor spur deep…"

@Kush_LH:

"Your lyrics changed my life bruh. I'm now a changed man."

@josh__ekwunife:

"That your line of "a lesson learnt is a lesson less" is award winning."

@robin_jr6:

"Presido you don smoke that thing again abi?"

@Trappwurld:

"Oba of Benin after seeing this tweet."

Shallipopi explains why he rejected over N500m deals

Legit.ng recalls reporting how singer Shallipopi walked away from a $500k deal after some persons wanted to buy the rights to his songs, Elon Musk and Shapiru.

The singer shared while he was on the podcast "Zero Condition" that the money in music sometimes feels like a ritual.

He noted how he turned down a N580m deal that would have seen him sell the rights to his songs Elon Musk and Shapiru.

Source: Legit.ng