Jada P, the mother of Wizkid's two sons, has celebrated one of her sons Aj, after seeing his lovely picture on X

In the photo, AJ shined his teeth while he had a headphone covering his ears as he listened to music

His mother had to ask who gave her son diamond after AJ opened his mouth in the picture

Jada Pollock, one of Wizkid's baby mama and manager, has reacted to a lovely image of her second son on X.

A fan had shared an image of AJ wearing diamond grills on his teeth. In the image, the boy smiled joyfully as he raised his hand in the air.

Reacting to the photo, the woman who says she loves Nigeria asked who gave her son diamond teeth.

Jada P reacts after seeing a photo of her son on grills. Photo credit @jada_p

Source: Instagram

Fan shares his mood with AJ's picture

According to the Grammy Award winner's fan with the X handle Wizkid Fc, the way AJ was feeling in the photo reflects his feelings too.

In the picture, the singer's son had an earphone over his head. Some people believe he was listening to one of his father's hit songs.

See the picture here:

How fans reacted to the picture of Wizkid's son

Netizens have reacted to the picture of AJ posted by a fan. Here are some of the comments below:

@Bodddheee:

"Diamonds on my wrist diamonds on my pikinn. Wiz no lie."

@TheHabaneroChef:

"Na me, we rise by lifting others."

@Bobbypraisegod:

"Son of Lion King doesn't eat grass."

@officialb_ken:

"It’s been long na .I did though. It’s just a thousand bucks."

@BIG_shugar:

"Diamonds on my teeth diamonds on my binky.'

@zamani281:

"Our baby. Don’t make this mistake again."

@d3estiiny:

"Time to change my whatsapp dp."

@wizkidfc_:

"You baby knows what's best."

@starboylekzy1:

"it was me."

@NuJhayhne:

"It looks cute tho."

