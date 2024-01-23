Nigerian skit-maker I Am Dikeh recently became an internet sensation after one of his skits went viral globally

In the viral clip, the Nigerian comic made multiple impressions of different international football managers and their unique expressions

The video caught the attention of different international football media outlets, including 433, Sportsbible, Eurofoot, Fabrizio Romano and many others

A video of Nigerian skit maker and content creator Chukwudike Akuwudike Damian, aka I Am Dikeh, making impressions of international football managers' trends globally.

Some of the famous managers who made it to Dikeh's video include Manchester United's coach, Erik Ten Hag, Zinedine Zidane, Jose Mourinho, Antonio Conte, Carlo Ancelotti, Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp and Arsenal's Mike Arteta.

International sports outlets repost video of Nigerian skit maker Dikeh as he recreates striking impressions of football managers. Photo credit: @iamdikeh

Source: Instagram

The impressions were so good that they caught the attention of several international sports media outlets like Sportsbible, Oddbible, Eurofoot, 433, Fabrizio Romano, and many more.

His impression of Jose Mourinho and Carlo was spot on - 433 says

Global football brand 433 reposted the video and even agreed to collaborate with Dikeh.

433 has over 70 million followers on Instagram. Sportsbible also shared the clip on their page with a comment hailing Dikeh's impeccable skills at mimicking.

After seeing the video go viral online, Legit.ng contacted Dikeh about his skit becoming an internet sensation. He said:

"I never expected it to blow up this much. This my first time creating a football content and it has been magical."

Watch the viral clip below:

Nigerians react as Dikeh becomes an international sensation

Here are some of the comments that trailed the viral clip:

@sydneytalker:

"Real Madrid coach."

@iamnasboi:

"Anceloti."

@crazeclown:

"E tooo dey body nobody does it better."

@iamnasboi:

"Is the dressings for me."

@thecuteabiola:

"Had to watch Mourinho twice too smooth."

@thaedoboy:

"Liverpool coach own finish me."

@kelechiafc:

"This is brilliant."

@samspedy:

"Wetin you no fit do?"

@gloriaorji:

"You supposed Dey tag your wig vendor."

@ecejay:

"Aaaah maaan… I loooove this lol!!"

@feetaffairs:

"@eriktenhag come and see yourself."

