Popular Nigerian singer Spyro has opened up on his struggle with making music his chosen career path

During a recent podcast with media personality Taymesan, Spyro recounted how he had to rebel against his dad, who didn’t want him to do music

According to the music star, his pastor father had stopped him from being an artist and also from making music

Fast-rising Nigerian singer Oluwasanmi Oludipe David, aka Spyro, has spoken about the pushback he faced from his family about becoming a musician.

Spyro was recently a guest on the Tea With Tay podcast with media personality Taymesan, and he opened up on how his father was against him becoming a musician.

Singer Spyro recounts how his pastor dad didn't want him to do music. Photos: @spyro_official

Source: Instagram

According to the Who’s Your Guy crooner, he was a very talented artist who could draw so well but his pastor father stopped him from doing it. He also added that his father also never wanted him to do music and it led to him becoming rebellious.

In his words:

“Being a pastor, my dad never wanted me to do music. I was a fine artist before. I could draw so well, but for one reason or the other, he stopped me from doing that. Then I started music. He also wanted to stop me from doing that then I got rebellious.”

Speaking further, Spyro noted that he always had a flair for making music and it started from when he was in primary school. The music star said he was also in the church choir while growing up and usually got praise from his choir masters who commended his talent.

Spyro noted that his father, however, did not want him to do music, and it became war because he knew it was what God called him to do.

“I have always had a flair for music right from primary school. I was in the church choir. And I was really good. All the choir masters back then always commended my talent. I was also playing the drum set back then. But my dad never wanted me to do music. It was war. But I knew it was what God has called me to do”, he said.

See the video from the 8:00 mark below:

Fans react as Spyro speaks on his music career and more

A number of netizens reacted to what Spyro had to say about his career on the Tea With Tay podcast. Read some of their comments below:

@adedayobadero9542:

“I learnt a lot from watching this. This episode was for me.”

@pleasantekeoma1428:

“Tay.. GOD BLESS YOU for bringing Spyro really .”

@TheDenikeOlori:

“I love this so much. So wholesome.”

@boosayur_AA:

“Kudos to his parents ❤❤rooting for you.”

@aprileleventh22:

“To be honest, his parents did the best. I was raised in a Grace message church and I didn't see the Fear of God......Sincerely the fear of God is truly the beginning of wisdom. My entire life is ruined because of crazy choices I made throughout my teenage years. God please have mercy. Grace message is good. But making a child know the fear of God is more important. Thank you. God please have mercy on me.”

Source: Legit.ng