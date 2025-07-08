Two alleged ex-inmates said cross-dresser Bobrisky stayed in a VIP prison cell, not outside the facility

The duo claimed in a recent podcast that they saw Bobrisky daily during his 6-month sentence for Naira abuse

Their confession drew reactions from fans who were left stunned to the new twist in Bobrisky’s prison saga

The drama surrounding popular Nigerian cross-dresser Idris Okuneye, aka Bobrisky’s prison sentence, has taken a new twist after two alleged ex-inmates came forward to tell their side of the story.

Appearing on a recent episode of The Honest Bunch Podcast, the men, who claimed they were wrongfully convicted of armed robbery, debunked the viral rumour that Bobrisky never actually stayed in prison.

This comes after social commentator VeryDarkMan (VDM) released a now-viral audio in which a voice allegedly belonging to Bobrisky claimed that the influencer never served time in prison but instead stayed in a private room outside the facility.

But the so-called prison mates are now challenging that claim.

One of them said:

“We were in prison when Bobrisky was convicted. We were not in the same cell, but he was in a special VIP area. We saw him every day for the six months he spent. He was first brought to medium prison, then moved to maximum.”

While the ex-inmates confirmed that Bobrisky was not kept in the general population, they made it clear he was within the prison facility.

One stated:

“He didn’t stay in a regular cell like us. Na VIP treatment, but he no dey outside like VDM talk.”

Mixed reactions trail revelation on Bobrisky

As expected, fans and social media users have reacted wildly to the update. Some are calling out the Nigerian Correctional Service, accusing them of running a two-tier justice system—one for celebrities, another for regular folks.

@iamChimexJay wrote:

“So Bob no chop general beans? Just VIP treatment for naira abuse. This country na cruise.”

@MadamKeziah_001 said:

“VDM said he wasn’t there at all. These ones say he was inside but living large. Who dey lie?”

@OdogwuX added:

“Special cell for who abuse Naira? But person wey thief garri go sleep for floor.”

@softboi_dre:

"Bob wey dey form hard guy online no fit stay general cell? Na wa o, VIP even inside prison"

@mama_tee_001:

"If na regular person now, dem go throw am for floor with 20 people. This country get levels."

@iamkingtoby:

"Whether VIP or not, at least he go feel small heat. Make everybody dey respect Naira now."

The duo claim that they saw Bobrisky daily during his 6-month sentence for Naira abuse. Photos: @bobrisky123/IG.

Source: Instagram

Bobrisky's old dance video resurfaces

Legit.ng earlier reported that Bobrisky surfaced on social media in the most unexpected manner, and fans have refused to keep calm. The crossdresser, who has been out of the country for almost a year now, has been trending online after an old video of his made its way online.

In the said video, Bobrisky, who looked way slimmer than he currently is, showed off his killer moves as he danced to the beat. There was a woman in the room, also dancing with Bob, but the crossdresser outshone the lady.

Bobrisky's moves in the video triggered hilarity online as fans gave him accolades for how far he had come in life.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng