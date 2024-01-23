A lady has decided to imitate Moses Bliss's fiancée, Marie Wiseborn, in her quest to search for a life partner

The lady known as Rosemary made a dance video and called on the God of Moses Bliss to see her as she was dancing

In the clip, she wore a brown sweater and grey trousers just exactly how Moses Bliss's fiancée dressed for her music video

A lady known as Rosemary has decided to mimic Moses's Bliss wife-to-be, Maris Wiseborn, by making her own dance video.

Legit.ng had reported that gospel singer Moses Bliss had shared how his fiancée tagged him in his dance video and he took interest in her.

Rosemary dresses like Moses Bliss's fiancée

In the recording, the lady dressed like Moses Bliss's fiancée by wearing a brown sweater and grey trousers.

Lady imitates Moses Bliss's fiancée with dance video. Photo credit @mosesbliss

Source: Instagram

She also parked her hair to the back like Wiseborn did in her video. Rosemary's dance steps and body language were exactly like those of Moses Bliss's fiancée too.

Rosemary calls on the God of Moses Bliss

In the caption of her post, she called on the God of Marie Wiseborn and the gospel singer who is also a philanthropist to come to her aid.

According to her, she is also dancing and she wants their God to send a man to see her video too.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the video

Reactions have trailed the video made by the lady. Here are some of the comments below:

@onyii_obii:

"Chaiiii Nigerians are special breeds. Which kind country be this."

@tolu.og:

"You people are ruuudeee."

@nneomaprincess78:

"How did she get the dance steps accurately."

@buchi_lenz1:

"Pure bliss will message u soon

@miz_vns:

"Why’s nobody talking about how she got the same dance moves and costume."

@hairssentialsbylyymah:

"This thing don turn challenge now ? "

@niniinyang:

"How do Nigerians think of these comebacks?"

@jenny_okofu:

"Photocopy no fit ever be like original."

@04elevenpictures:

"Conjugal bliss."

@designerweynortheydesign:"

"Someone said Pure bliss is coming . I'm rolling."

Source: Legit.ng