Nigerian Nollywood stars Chidi Mokeme and Ramsey Nouah stirred up some old-time memories among their fans

The two celebrated actors met recently at an event and took a series of lovely pictures of themselves

Sharing the photos on social media, Chidi used the opportunity to appreciate their youthfulness despite the time involved

Nollywood veterans Chidi Mokeme and Ramsey Nouah met recently, as the latter took to Instagram to share good-looking pictures of their moment together.

In his post, Chidi made some jokes about his looks as well as that of Ramsey, emphasising how they have tried to beat their actual ages.

Pictures of Chidi Mokeme and Ramsey Nouah Credit: @chidimokeme

Source: Instagram

The Shanty Town actor said Ramsey was the chairman of the Caucus on Vetting and Initiations, Vampire Club. In other words, appreciating him for keeping his youthfulness despite all the years involved

Not stopping there, Chidi also recognised their colleague Kate Henshaw, who was not in the picture, for also meeting the demands of youthful ageing.

He wrote:

"PADI MI @ramseynouah This Guy In The Maaad Bright Coloured Tux Is A Fellow Member of the Board of Trustees, Vampire Club. He is also the chairman of the Caucus on Vetting & Initiations, Vampire Club.

"Recruitment is ongoing. For consideration, contact Our Life Matron, @k8henshaw.Thank Me Later."

Seeing the post by Chidi, Kate Henshaw reacted to it, saying:

"GEEEE TO DAHHH MOTHAAAFAAKING Q!!!! see casting!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Forms are available for purchase, and once you buy, no refund pls!!!!"

See his post below

Celebrities and fans react to Chidi Mokene’s post

safetyking17:

"Boss, two of you should give us a strong movie naw, I swear e go well . Maybe two close friends after the same gal, two yahoo friends oooo, I need to c classic Rides . Fine babes."

healthertainer's profile picture:

"Y’all aging backwards. You people should share update na ."

lamiphillipsworld:

"Afi “life matron” na because @k8henshaw is a kittykat for LIFE . The original IDANs."

carl_kingsman:

"Legends For Life."

nazzyscouture:

"Before you meet Aunty Kate, be ready for exercise ooo. I say make I leak secret for unah."

fateezanna:

"Ha! My 2 favorites , whom do I choose? I love them both jare ."

